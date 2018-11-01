Maryland parts ways with football coach DJ Durkin

In the face of mounting outrage and pressure from state lawmakers, students and the community, Maryland fired football coach DJ Durkin on Wednesday, one day after allowing him to return his position.

In a letter to the university community, Wallace Loh, the president of the College Park, Md., campus, announced the decision, which directly defies a recommendation made by the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents on Tuesday afternoon.

Athletic Director Damon Evans informed Durkin of his ouster following the Terps’ practice Wednesday and then met with the entire team to inform players.

A person familiar with the situation said Durkin was not fired for cause and the school intends to buy him out of his contract. Durkin was in the third year of a five-year deal and is owed roughly $5.5 million.

In his letter, Loh said Durkin’s “departure is in the best interest of the University.”

“This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire University,” Loh wrote. “I will devote the remaining months of my presidency to advancing the needed reforms in our Athletic Department that prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

Durkin, 40, was not available to comment Wednesday night, and a message left with his attorney was not immediately returned. Durkin, who had been placed on administrative leave Aug. 11, had rejoined the team one day earlier. He had been in limbo while the board oversaw two independent investigations into the football program he oversaw — one focused on the circumstances surrounding the June death of Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, and the other centered on the culture of the football program, which followed media reports alleging abuse and bullying behavior by football staff members.

School officials said Tuesday night Durkin would be back on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, but 24 hours later, offensive coach Matt Canada — a former Pitt assistant — was again the interim coach and was expected to lead the 5-3 Terps through the remainder of the season.

The university’s decision capped a tumultuous day in which the board of regents’ recommendation that Durkin be retained was roundly criticized from all corners, with state lawmakers calling for a public hearing, several Maryland congressional representatives lambasting the board’s actions and Gov. Larry Hogan, R, calling on the regents to reconsider their controversial recommendations.

“I am deeply troubled by the lack of transparency from the Board of Regents, and deeply concerned about how they could have possibly arrived at the decisions announced” Tuesday, Hogan said.

All the while, Loh was in College Park taking in a series of meetings to assess the situation, according to a person close to the situation. He met with student government leaders, deans and vice presidents on campus, faculty senate representatives and community business leaders.

“It was quite clear to him that DJ Durkin could not go out on the field on Saturday and represent the university,” the person said.

The decision is not without risk for Loh. Multiple people familiar with the situation said he was strongly against the board of regents’ recommendation to allow Durkin back in the first place. Loh had met with the board in-person last Friday, according to multiple people familiar with the meeting, and laid out his concerns about the possibility of Durkin returning.

“In the meeting, he told the board that all hell would break loose,” the person said. “He told the board it would be serious problem with the campus community and the public at large, but they were bound and determined that (Durkin) come back. They basically put a gun to his head and threatened him saying if he wouldn’t do it, they’d find a president who would.”

Loh agreed to accept the board’s recommendations — which meant reinstating Durkin and retaining Evans — but then announced his intention to retire at the end of the academic year in June.

The university system has pushed back on that account. In an interview Wednesday, before Maryland’s decision to fire Durkin, Brady said it’s “not accurate to say he was forced out.”

“He received our recommendations and made his decision,” Brady said.

In deciding to reverse course, Loh did not consult with the board of regents, though Maryland officials did alert Robert Caret, the system’s chancellor, shortly before they informed Durkin of their decision. Technically, the board of regents doesn’t have say over any campus personnel decisions, other than the school president. Loh has received no assurances that the regents won’t punish him for flouting their recommendations.