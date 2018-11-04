Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Nation, World Sports

Ethiopia's Desisa, Kenya's Keitany win NYC Marathon

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
First place finishers Mary Keitany of Kenya, left, and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia pose for a picture at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First place finishers Mary Keitany of Kenya, left, and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia pose for a picture at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First place finisher Mary Keitany of Kenya, right, greets American runners Shalane Flanagan, left, and Molly Huddle at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First place finisher Mary Keitany of Kenya, right, greets American runners Shalane Flanagan, left, and Molly Huddle at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia reacts at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
First place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia reacts at the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, crosses the finish line first in the men’s division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, crosses the finish line first in the men’s division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Elite women runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Elite women runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — Mary Keitany of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the New York City Marathon on Sunday, with Keitany dominating the strong women’s field for her fourth victory in the event and Desisa surging ahead of two other runners near the finish line.

Desisa, 28, held off countryman Shura Kitata by 1.99 seconds for his first win in New York, joining victories at the Boston Marathon in 2013 and 2015. He finished second in New York in 2014 and third in 2015 and 2017.

Desisa finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds, the second fastest time for the course in history. Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya set the record of 2:05:05 in 2011. Last year’s winner, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, finished third on Sunday.

“This is my dream,” Desisa said. “To be a champion.”

Keitany, 36, became the second woman to win the marathon four times. She ran the race in 2:22:48, the second fastest time for the course in history. Margaret Okayo of Kenya set the record of 2:22:31 in 2003.

Keitany won in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before coming in second last year to American Shalane Flanagan. She joined Grete Waitz, a Norwegian won the marathon nine times between 1978-1988, as the only women to win the marathon four times.

“I can say the course record was not in my mind,” Keitany said. “For me, winning was very important.”

She and Ethiopians Rahma Tusa and Gudeta turned their race to a three-woman field at the 15-mile mark. Keitany pulled away from Tusa and Gudeta at the 19-mile mark, leading Tusa by 26.58 seconds and Gudeta by 43.98 seconds. She extended her lead over Tusa to 1:27.83 at the 21-mile mark.

From that point, the question was not whether Keitany would win. Rather, it was by how much.

She beat countrywoman Vivian Cheruiyot by 3 minutes, 13 seconds.

Flanagan finished third.

“You have to find motivation, things to focus on,” Flanagan said. “When I finally got to third place, I got another level of excitement because I was fighting.”

The United States had four women finish in the top 10: Molly Huddle was fourth, Desiree Linden was sixth and Allie Kieffer was seventh.

Four American men also finished in the top 10: Jared Ward was sixth, Scott Fauble was seventh, Shadrack Biwott was ninth and Chris Derrick was tenth.

Daniel Romanchuk became the first American to win the men’s wheelchair division, with a time of 1:36:21. Romanchuk finished 01.15 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Marcel Hug. David Weir of Britain, American Aaron Pike and Australian Kurt Fernley rounded out the top five finishers.

“I need air and I’m in pain,” said Romanchuk, a 20-year old from Champaign, Illinois, who won the Chicago Marathon last month. “It’s wonderful to be able to win my two Abbott major marathons on American soil. It’s an amazing experience.”

Manuela Schar of Switzerland repeated as the winner of the women’s wheelchair division. Schar, who also won the Berlin and Chicago marathons, finished with a time of 1:50:27. American Tatyana McFadden finished second with a time of 1:50:48. Lihong Zou of China came in third. Eliza Ault-Connell of Australia and Margriet Van Den Broek of the Netherlands finished fourth and fifth.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me