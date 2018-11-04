Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
In this Sept. 28, 1996, photo Air Force Academy falconer Josh Johnson stands with falcon Aurora, the academy’s official mascot, at the end of a game against Rice at Air Force Academy, Colo. The falcon, which was injured during a prank before the annual rivalry football game against Army, is recovering back in Colorado, but her long-term prognosis is unclear. (The Gazette via AP)
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday’s annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko says 22-year-old Aurora “was able to fly around in her pen” on Sunday.

Bunko calls the development “an extremely good sign” and says the academy is “grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora’s recovery.”

Bunko says the falcon will continue to be evaluated and antibiotics will be given to prevent infection.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

