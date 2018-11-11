Chuck Culpepper: These teams are displaying the art of the in-season turnaround

Now we as a republic must cope with the fact that a 6-4 team is headed to the Big Ten title game, a different 6-4 team appears headed to the ACC title game and yet another 6-4 team lurks two destiny-controlling wins from the Pacific-12 title game. We will get through this. There are even hidden boons.

From here to next decade and beyond, we’ll be able to use this situation to swat away that argument that turned up the past two Decembers when conference non-champions reached the College Football Playoff. This argument goes that conference championships are paramount, especially in any proposed eight- or 16-team playoff. Does a four- or five-loss conference champion such as the 2012 Big Ten winner Wisconsin, 8-5 preceding its bowl game, belong in a playoff?

As one late, great American used to put it: Horsepucky.

Better yet, we can use these cases to dip into the heartstrings and extol the art of the in-season turnaround, one perfected this autumn by Northwestern (6-4), Pitt (6-4) and Arizona State (6-4). Not everybody can be Clemson even if Clemson does provide similar lessons — see below — but these non-playoff seasons can maintain great value.

When Northwestern’s season stood at 1-3 with a loss to Akron tucked in, who but those with Northwestern football lockers knew the thing could veer all the way to a storybook November catch in Iowa? When Pitt’s season stood at 2-3 with obliterations by Penn State and UCF and the only loss anybody has taken all season to North Carolina, who but the Panthers knew the ride could reach November as a rushing machine destroying the two Virginias? And when Herman Edwards’s Arizona State dipped to 3-4 after opening headily at 2-0, who knew?

“I don’t want it to be remembered as my play. I want it to be remembered as a great team win, because that’s what it was.”

So said the Northwestern receiver Bennett Skowronek, after his brilliant, lunging, left-armed, 32-yard touchdown catch with 9:27 left pushed the Wildcats ahead of Iowa for good by 14-10, which became the very November final score. This seems an opportune time to remember that on Sept. 16, not that long ago, Akron cornerback Alvin Davis returned interceptions 97 and 50 yards for touchdowns while his teammate, a linebacker gloriously named Ulysees (Gilbert III), scored on your basically sad zero-yard fumble “return.” Those things fed Akron’s 36-point second half, more points than it has scored in any entire Football Bowl Subdivision game this season.

Yet Northwestern sustained football operations against the better judgment of many, and on Dec. 1, it will turn up in Indianapolis opposite either Ohio State or Michigan, which Northwestern led 17-0 on Sept. 29 before fading 20-17, its lone Big Ten loss somehow. Merely six weeks after that and after 1-3, Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald wore a Big Ten West Champions cap and said, “I can’t take credit for being prepared [with the cap]. I’ve got to give credit to our equipment staff,” whereupon he extolled guys named “Curtis” and “Eric” and “Mikey.” “On Friday they told me that they had brought the stuff, if we won, would I like to use it?

“And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ “

“Yeah, that’s just persistence.”

So said Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi on Saturday, six weeks after Pitt finished getting stomped 45-14 at UCF on Sept. 29, the 17th of UCF’s 22 straight wins. Back then, so long ago, the fourth-year coach felt baffled about matters such as how a program accustomed to scant penalties could be committing 14 against Penn State and 11 against UCF. Other observers proceeded to forget about Pitt.

After four wins plus a narrow loss at No. 3 Notre Dame, a 229-yard rushing game from Darrin Hall on Nov. 2 against Virginia, a 235-yard rushing game from Qadree Ollison on Saturday in the 52-22 romp past Virginia Tech, a 186-yard rushing game from Hall against Virginia Tech and a position needing a win over Wake Forest Saturday to reach the ACC title game against Clemson, Narduzzi told reporters, “Iron sharpens iron, and I think that’s really where our kids are.”

“Don’t lose sight of this: We’re playing because we’re building something.”

So said Edwards on Saturday, a reminder that nobody knows what iron-sharpening goes on behind the scenes. So Arizona State’s fine three-game rebound through Southern California, Utah and UCLA made its way to something considerable: the 15-play, 80-yard, eight-minute, fourth-quarter drive that pretty much clinched the eventual 31-28 win over UCLA.

“I didn’t even know how long the drive was until I looked up after we scored,” offensive lineman Cohl Cabral said, and maybe that’s how iron sharpens iron, with its head down, plodding forward.

Around Boston Saturday night, a long-term example of same played again. Dabo Swinney, the decorated Clemson coach with a national title, a national runner-up finish and still another playoff berth, went to a corner of Alumni Stadium at Boston College to greet the gathered Clemson travelers in the stands. Together, they are having themselves quite a moment, and that moment keeps expanding.

Ten years prior, a Clemson team limping along at 3-4 went to that very stadium with an interim coach in his second game. It led 17-0. Then it trailed 21-17. Then with momentum clearly getting spiteful, the future NFL player C.J. Spiller returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to the Boston College 15-yard line. Clemson won 27-21, and had it not, might the interim Coach Swinney have met the ax? Instead, here they were 10 years on: 10-0 this year, 50-4 across the last four seasons, 82-11 across the last seven, players inbound from all around.

So on one side of an interview room there’s Jackson Carman, a prized 6-foot-6 lineman from Ohio, saying, “I really do think we are held to a higher standard in everything we do, whether it’s, like, picking up the trash after we leave the movie theater, or whether it’s finishing through the whistle on drills.”

On the other side, there’s Tanner Muse, a safety from North Carolina, saying, “It’s kind of like when you sign the dotted line, you know you’re coming to a great program, but this has been beyond belief from what you signed up for. And it’s awesome.” Still, 50-4 is “unrealistic, to be honest with you. I mean, it just sounds like a game, a PlayStation game.”

“It amazes you?”

“Yes, sir.”

And near this other wall, there’s Trevor Lawrence, a top-ranked recruit and 6-foot-6 freshman quarterback with beyond-freshman aplomb. Said one of the co-offensive coordinators, Tony Elliott, “He continues to do a lot of things that the average fan may not recognize.” Said the other, Jeff Scott, “Some of his best decisions were some of his throwaways.” Said Lawrence, as to whether he felt nerves before the big test, and paraphrasing here: No.

Ten years on, it’s a bastion of football maturity. Swinney reminisced some. Five players from that 2008 game man his staff. Spiller tagged along to Boston as a guest of honor. It all goes to show again how you never know what might lurk within some apparent dud of a season.