Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins in Brazil, Mercedes takes constructors' title

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
TOPSHOT - Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the F1 Brazil Grand Prix, while Mercedes took the constructors title, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 11, 2018. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the F1 Brazil Grand Prix, while Mercedes took the constructors title, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 11, 2018. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 5 hours ago

SAO PAULO — Ten years after securing his first Formula One title at Interlagos, five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday and helped his Mercedes team take the Formula One constructors’ title for the fifth straight year.

It was Hamilton’s 10th victory of the season, finishing 1.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

But it could have been a very different outcome for the British driver, who struggled with engine problems and medium tires as he waited for rain that never came.

Hamilton’s second win in Sao Paulo was only possible after Force India’s backmarker Esteban Ocon refused to let then leader Verstappen pass on lap 44, causing both cars to spin. At the time, the Red Bull driver led Hamilton by five seconds.

“That (incident) put us back in contention,” Hamilton said after the race. “Max is that go-getter guy and every now and again it bites you. But I am really, really proud here, I don’t care about anybody else.”

Off the track, the 21-year-old Dutchman later confronted — and pushed — former Formula 3 rival Ocon, who refused to apologize despite the stop-go punishment he was given during the race. The Force India driver finished 15th.

Verstappen managed to stay in the race after the incident and get closer to Hamilton in the final laps, but it wasn’t enough for his second consecutive victory.

“I hope I can’t find him in the paddock now,” Verstappen said of Ocon.

After catching up with Ocon, Verstappen was given an unusual punishment for the pushes and insults he aimed at Ocon — he will have to perform two days of public service at the direction of motorsport governing body FIA within six months.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium. His teammate Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the overall standings, finished sixth.

Hamilton celebrated his win and his team’s fifth title with samba dancers on the podium, as Verstappen left still fuming.

“This is what everyone works for, we really pulled together as a unit this year,” Hamilton said. His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Mercedes now has an insurmountable 620 points against Ferrari’s 553.

It was Hamilton’s 72nd victory in Formula One, a much celebrated one after all the problems he faced during the race.

“We were managing that in the last part of the race, we were losing some power,” the British driver said.

In the first part of the race Hamilton kept the advantage he acquired by taking his 10th pole position of the season. Bottas overtook Vettel for second place, and for a moment it seemed Mercedes had the race in the bag already.

Verstappen, the winner of the Mexican GP two weeks ago, started in fifth and quickly overtook the two Ferraris, conquered Bottas on lap 10 and showed he would challenge Hamilton for the win.

After the world champion pitted on lap 19, it appeared Mercedes had made the wrong decision by giving Hamilton fresh tires before his rivals. Verstappen only stopped 16 laps later.

With 31 laps to go, Verstappen successfully challenged Hamilton and started building a lead before clashing with Ocon.

The British driver initially opened a lead of five seconds over Verstappen. But the Dutchman started climbing back on every lap, thanks to Hamilton’s engine problems and medium tire deterioration.

The race at Interlagos marked the first time with no Brazilian drivers on the grid since 1970. Still, attendance was higher than last year’s race when Felipe Massa bid farewell driving a Williams. The race’s organization said around 150,000 fans had been at the track over three days, 10,000 more than last year.

Massa, who lost the 2008 title to Hamilton and is now a TV pundit, was sorry for Verstappen, but impressed with Hamilton’s luck on Sunday.

“We are both huge fans of Ayrton Senna, who nailed some lucky wins every now and then. Only true champions like Hamilton nail wins like this, when all seems lost,” the Brazilian said.

The final race of the season is at Abu Dhabi on Nov. 25.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me