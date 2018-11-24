Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Ohio State routs rival Michigan, keeps slim playoff hopes alive

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After an unusual regular season for Ohio State, it was business as usual against Michigan.

Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdown passes, freshman Chris Olave had a breakout performance and No. 10 Ohio State continued its mastery over No. 4 Michigan with a record-setting 62-39 victory Saturday that sends the Buckeyes to the Big Ten championship game.

The Wolverines were two victories away from their first conference championship since 2004 and a trip to the College Football Playoff, facing an Ohio State team that has looked discombobulated on defense and one-dimensional on offense much of the season. Looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1, No. 10 CFP) and get coach Jim Harbaugh his first victory in four tries in the rivalry known simply as The Game, the Wolverines (10-2, 8-1, No. 4 CFP) wilted.

In the 115th meeting between two of college football’s most storied schools, Ohio State scored more points than it ever had against Michigan — more points than any team ever has scored in regulation against Michigan.

And now, despite all the dysfunction at Ohio State this season — on and off the field — the Buckeyes will face No. 20 Northwestern next week in Indianapolis with a chance to repeat as Big Ten champs and maybe squeeze into the playoff.

“I think we definitely showed the country the Ohio State Buckeyes are still here,” offensive tackle Isaiah Prince said.

Maybe most satisfying of all, Ohio State made it 14 victories in the last 15 meetings against the team it loves to beat the most.

“This is not an ordinary game,” Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones said. “This is a game that’s got years and miles behind.”

Olave, who came into the game with five catches and no touchdowns, caught two TD passes in the first half and broke it open on special teams in the third quarter. He looped through a seam in the line and got a chunk of Will Hart’s punt. The ball sailed off high and to the side and landed in the arms of Sevyn Banks, who cruised 33 yards for a touchdown that made it 34-19 and sent the Ohio Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

“Motivated to come back and make darn sure it doesn’t happen again,” Harbaugh said. “Win our next game, that’s our motivation now.”

Haskins and the Buckeyes carved up the top-ranked defense in the country for 567 yards. The Buckeyes had the horseshoe rocking when Haskin found Johnnie Dixon wide open for a 31-yard score to go up 21-6 with 3:18 left in the first half.

Haskins finished with 318 yards and set the Big Ten season record for TD passes with 41.

Shea Patterson finished with 187 yards passing and three touchdowns, but the second half was mostly Buckeyes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me