Nation, World Sports

Ohio State jumps to No. 6 in AP poll after stomping Michigan

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, right, pressures Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Updated 2 hours ago

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8 on Sunday, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.

•••

POLL POINTS

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 14 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide are the first team to have three seasons of 14 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason. The Tide also accomplished the feat in 2016, when it went 15 polls at No. 1 before losing the College Football Playoff championship game to Clemson, and in 2012, when it lost to Auburn on the Kick Six during the final weekend of the regular season.

Southern California is the only other school to go 14 straight weeks in a season at No. 1, doing it in 2004 and 2005. The Trojans won the national championship, becoming just the second wire-to-wire AP No. 1, and lost the BCS championship game to Texas to end the 2005 season.

•••

IN

No. 22 Texas A&M moved back into the ranking after beating LSU 74-72 in a game that tied the FBS record with seven overtimes and broke the record for total points.

No. 25 Fresno State also moved back into the rankings.

•••

OUT

Utah State (10-2) dropped out after losing to Boise State in a game that decided a spot in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State. The Aggies had reached No. 14.

Pitt is out after losing to Miami. The Panthers had already clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference and will face No. 2 Clemson unranked and with a 7-5 record.

•••

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 7 teams (1, 4, 11, 12t, 16, 20, 22).

Big Ten — 4 (6, 8, 14, 21).

Big 12 — 4 (5, 9, 15, 24).

Pac-12 — 3 (10, 12t, 17).

ACC — 2 (2, 18).

Independent — 2 (3, 23).

Mountain West — 2 (19, 25).

American — 1 (7).

•••

RANKED vs. RANKED

Conference championship weekend.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama, SEC championship Saturday in Atlanta. Winner goes to the playoff. Maybe the loser, too.

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, Big 12 championship Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Playoff and Sugar Bowl ramifications.

No. 17 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington, Pac-12 championship Friday in Santa Clara, California. Winner goes to the Rose Bowl.

No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Ohio State, Big Ten championship Saturday in Indianapolis. Playoff and Rose Bowl ramifications.

No. 25 Fresno State at No. 19 Boise State, Mountain West championship Saturday. Winner could end up in New Year’s Six bowl.

