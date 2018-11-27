Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
UCF QB McKenzie Milton has nerve injury, will have reconstructive surgery on knee

Orlando Sentinel | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton goes down with an apparent knee injury after being tackled against South Florida Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton rushes for yardage against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton rushes for yardage against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a nerve injury in his right leg and will have reconstructive surgery on his knee at a later date, according to a statement released by his parents via Tampa General Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The statement read:

“On behalf of our son, McKenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries. His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care.

“At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time. McKenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support, and well wishes. McKenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude.”

“He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday.

“At this time, McKenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family. Aloha.

“Mark & Teresa Milton.”

Milton suffered an injury to his right leg during the first half of UCF’s rivalry game against USF Friday. The junior was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery on the Hawaii native.

Milton’s teammates, UCF fans, college football fans around the country and national analysts offered prayers in support of the UCF quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy candidate before an awkward collision ended his season.

The quarterback has posted a few messages on Instagram, thanking his teammates, fellow college football players and fans for their support.

UCF fans have decided to honor the Hawaii native by wearing leis to the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. at Spectrum Stadium.

Milton’s mother posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that her son was in good spirits and was online from his hospital room working to help prepare the Knights for their showdown with the Tigers.

Backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. is taking over leading the UCF offense and the Knights are working to extend the nation’s longest win streak that currently spans 24 games.

If UCF can beat Memphis, the Knights are in strong position to clinch another New Year’s Six bowl bid a year after defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

