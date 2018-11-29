Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Deontay Wilder goes off on black reporter: 'Don't try to bait!'

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury exchange words as they face each other at a news conference. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Updated 9 hours ago

***LANGUAGE ALERT ***

Deontay Wilder certainly added to the hype for Saturday night's fight against Tyson Fury.

After nearly getting into fisticuffs during Wednesday's presser, the "Bronze Bomber" seemingly was agitated throughout the course of interviews and grew increasingly so toward the end.

Wilder, 33, the WBC Heavyweight Champion who brandishes an unblemished (40-0) record with a more-than-respectable 39 knockouts, especially was irked when a reporter asked him to elaborate on statements that "his people have been fighting for 400 years."

"Your peoples [sic], too," Wilder clarified to the reporter, who is also black.

Pressed again to elaborate, Wilder went on a tirade.

"You know what I'm talking about, man ... Don't try to bait. Y'all know what the (expletive) I'm talking about when I say these things. Your people, too," the champ reminded the reporter.

"Explain it. Not everyone knows what you're talking about," the reporter replied.

"I ain't got to explain what's understood ... If anybody don't [sic] understand what I'm talking about, then God be with them," Wilder said.

For those who may not be able to glean what the Tuscaloosa, Ala., native is referring to, it logically is one of two things:

1. The symbolic fight for freedom and equal rights in this country starting with slavery and moving through the Civil War, Reconstruction, the World Wars, Jim Crow, civil rights, the Vietnam War, the United States' incarceration rates for blacks and the shooting of unarmed black men by law enforcement.

2. Or he could be referencing how Africans were roped into competing in bloodsports for the entertainment of the Western World starting with Mandingo fighters during slavery in the Confederate states.

Either way, Wilder believes those who don't know should look it up.

"Go Google that (expletive)," he said.

That wasn't the only racial reference Wilder made during his interview. Prior to the chaos, he juxtaposed the media coverage of his opponent, Great Britain's Fury (27-0, 19 knockouts), and how coverage would be for him if he were to have the same issues.

"I'm tired of hearing this story about him promoting his mental illness, about him turning up the bottle, about him putting that (cocaine) in his nose. I don't want no foreigner coming over here selling no story, and then the American public sucks into it cause he's got an accent. Get the (expletive) outta here because if I did that, I'd be a drug addict. They'd call me somebody that abused my body. They'd call me, probably, a terrorist."

Not hard to believe, Wilder is guaranteeing a victory .

The bout, which will be shown on Showtime PPV, is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

