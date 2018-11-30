Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

9-year-old girl helps Stephen Curry fix online shoe access

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, greets basketball camp participants after taking a group photo at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, Calif. A letter from a 9-year-old girl has helped Stephen Curry fix online access to his shoes for kids. Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn't buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren't available on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, greets basketball camp participants after taking a group photo at Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, Calif. A letter from a 9-year-old girl has helped Stephen Curry fix online access to his shoes for kids. Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn't buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren't available on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Updated 9 hours ago

TORONTO — A letter from a 9-year-old girl has helped Stephen Curry fix online access to his shoes for kids.

Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn’t buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren’t available on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys.

She wrote “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”

The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology , saying in a hand-written response he’s been working with Under Armour to remedy the situation. Curry promised to send Morrison two pairs of shoes, including the new Curry 6 model.

He also invited her to the Warriors home game on March 8, International Women’s Day.

“That’s the beauty of Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday’s game at Toronto. “He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people’s lives. And I’m just incredibly proud of him.”

He missed his 11th straight game Thursday because of a strained left groin and didn’t speak to reporters. Curry is expected to return Saturday at Detroit.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me