Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

AP Top 25: Oklahoma No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson, Irish

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, right, celebrates with teammate Neville Gallimore after beating Texas 39-27 in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, right, celebrates with teammate Neville Gallimore after beating Texas 39-27 in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra (right) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Cody Ford (left) during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Texas Longhorns, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra (right) celebrates a touchdown with offensive tackle Cody Ford (left) during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 Conference football championship against the Texas Longhorns, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas 39-27. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Updated 3 hours ago

The Associated Press poll voters have put Oklahoma at No. 4 in the final regular-season Top 25, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

Georgia dropped from fourth to sixth, behind No. 5 Ohio State, after the Bulldogs lost the Southeastern Conference championship game to the Crimson Tide. The Sooners and Buckeyes won their league championship games.

The rankings were mostly unchanged with only a few games on championship weekend. Unbeaten UCF remained No 7, with Michigan, Washington and Florida rounding out the top 10.

The only team to drop out of the rankings was Northwestern, which lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Missouri made its season debut at No. 24.

The Top 25 was released ahead of the final rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

POLL POINTS

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 15 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide is the second team to have two seasons (2016, ‘18) of 15 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason. Southern California did it twice, 2004 and 2005. Alabama will enter the postseason trying to become the 12th preseason No. 1 to win the national championship and third team to be No. 1 the entire season, joining Florida State in 1999 and USC in 2004.

CONFERENCE CALL

After starting the SEC season with four straight losses, Missouri finished strong and is ranked for the first time since Sept. 20, 2015. The Tigers give the SEC eight ranked teams, matching a season high.

SEC - 8 teams (1, 6, 10, 11, 16, 18, 21, 24).

Big 12 - 4 (4, 14, 15, 25).

Big Ten - 3 (5, 8, 13).

Pac-12 - 3 (9, 12, 20).

ACC - 2 (2, 17).

Independent - 2 (3, 22).

Mountain West - 2 (19, 23).

American - 1 (7).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me