Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaks to the media after arriving with his team at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, in Phoenix. Ohio State says Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl and assistant Ryan Day will be the next head coach. After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at a news conference. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaks to the media after arriving with his team at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, in Phoenix. Ohio State says Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl and assistant Ryan Day will be the next head coach. After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at a news conference. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Urban Meyer, the coach who won three national football championships and was suspended for three games this season for his handling of domestic violence allegations against a now-fired assistant, will retire after Ohio State plays in the Rose Bowl.

The university announced the decision Tuesday but did not say why he was leaving after seven years at the Big Ten school, where he has an 82-9 record. But the 54-year-old coach has previously cited health concerns. He has a cyst in his brain that causes severe headaches.

A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday during which Meyer is to announce his retirement, with co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day appointed the team’s 25th head coach.

Meyer guided Ohio State to the national championship in 2014 after doing so at Florida in 2006 and 2008.

He has shown obvious effects of pain on the sideline this season. He also was reproached for what some saw as overly lax treatment of Zach Smith, the assistant coach who was accused by his ex-wife of domestic abuse.

Meyer said he knew about the accusations against Smith — grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce — but wasn’t sure they were true and kept Smith on staff because no criminal charges were filed. The university cited that lapse in suspending Meyer for three games after an investigation.

A report issued by an investigative committee left a lasting stain, detailing behavior by Meyer that could have taken down a coach of lesser stature. The investigation showed he tolerated bad behavior for years from Smith, including domestic-violence accusations, drug addiction, lies and other acts that directly clash with the values Meyer touts publicly.

The Buckeyes’ strong finish this season belied on-the-field problems that made for a stressful season for Meyer and his staff. He lost star defensive end Nick Bosa to an early season-ending injury, and the Buckeyes’ defense never fully recovered. During his suspension, the team was run by Day, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He’s a second-year Ohio State assistant who had never before been a head coach.

The team alternated expected blowout wins with puzzling play that included a pair of one-point wins (Penn State, Maryland) and a closer-than-expected win over a struggling Nebraska team. A startling blowout loss at unranked Purdue on Oct. 20 pushed Ohio State to the fringe of the national championship chase and prompted questions about Meyer’s future.

Shortly before the end of October, Meyer addressed speculation that he would step down at the end of the season, saying he felt fine.

“I plan on coaching,” he said on Oct. 29. Asked if he would definitely return to Ohio State next year, he answered, “Yes.”

Ohio State had a stretch of five straight wins this season, including a rout of archrival Michigan that gave the Buckeyes another division title and a win over Northwestern for the Big Ten championship.

But the loss to Purdue weighed heavily and Ohio State finished No. 6 in the playoff rankings. The Buckeyes will play in the Rose Bowl against Washington on New Year’s Day — Meyer’s coaching finale.

Meyer’s time in Florida over six years included two national championships. After stepping down at Florida because of stress-related health concerns, he took the Ohio State job before the 2012 season after Jim Tressel was forced out for lying to the NCAA amid a memorabilia-for-tattoos scandal. It appeared to be a dream job for the Toledo native and success quickly followed.

His contract was extended in April by two years through 2022, increasing Meyer’s salary to $7.6 million in 2018 with annual 6 percent raises. Meyer has about $38 million left on his contract.

He started his head-coaching career at Bowling Green in 2001 and moved on to Utah two seasons later before taking the Florida job in 2005 and rocketing to the top of the college football coaching ranks, a peer of Alabama coach Nick Saban, winner of six national championships.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me