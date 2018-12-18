LeBron James takes selfie with a fan who ran on court immediately after game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An overzealous fan somehow got onto the court post-game and managed to take a selfie with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

After a five-point road loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, a woman who was wearing James' jersey rushed the court with her cell phone in hand, making a B-line for King James.

James, who scored a game-high 36 points in the loss, appears to see the woman running up to him around the same time a man, who is presumably a body guard, sees her.

The man attempts to cut in front of James to prevent her from advancing, but James nudges him away, receiving the woman. He then grabs the phone, because well, her arms weren't long enough, adjusts the camera view, smiles and takes the selfie himself.

Not bad for a superstar who just suffered a loss in a close game.

This is awesome. Instead of ignoring the fan or asking security to grab her, LeBron (after a loss) stopped, smiled and took a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/zzVcDT21OQ — David Astramskas (@redapples) December 19, 2018

Idk who I admire more, lebron for taking a selfie with a fan after a loss before even stepping off the court, or the fan for slipping past bron's security detail to get a selfie with him pic.twitter.com/AhkzNzgf0q — Jordan (@Ponydigger9) December 19, 2018

But there's always a hater.

Lebron took a selfie with a fan and the media acting like he cured cancer. — Danny Foglesong (@FrostyDanny) December 19, 2018

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.