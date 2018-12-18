Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
LeBron James takes selfie with a fan who ran on court immediately after game

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 11:54 p.m.
LeBron James takes a selfie with fan who ran onto the court immediately following the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
An overzealous fan somehow got onto the court post-game and managed to take a selfie with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

After a five-point road loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, a woman who was wearing James' jersey rushed the court with her cell phone in hand, making a B-line for King James.

James, who scored a game-high 36 points in the loss, appears to see the woman running up to him around the same time a man, who is presumably a body guard, sees her.

The man attempts to cut in front of James to prevent her from advancing, but James nudges him away, receiving the woman. He then grabs the phone, because well, her arms weren't long enough, adjusts the camera view, smiles and takes the selfie himself.

Not bad for a superstar who just suffered a loss in a close game.

But there's always a hater.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

