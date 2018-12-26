Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson reportedly will bring back 'The Match'

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas.
There have been better debuts than “The Match,” the pay-per-view golf event in which Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off on the day after Thanksgiving for a $9 million prize, plus whatever they could gamble on the side. Technical glitches meant that many of those who paid the $19.95 to watch it couldn’t do so, to the point where Turner Sports simply made it free for everyone and handed out refunds. The much-hyped banter between the two legends seemed forced, and as the day ground on - Mickelson won it in the dark on the 22nd hole - they weren’t talking much at all.

And yet they will try again. According to Golf World’s Dave Shedloski, Woods and Mickelson signed a three-year deal with Turner when they agreed to stage “The Match,” meaning there likely will be other such events next year and in 2021.

And expect some other big names to join in. A source told Shedloski that it’s “almost a certainty” that the event will become some sort of team competition, whether it be Woods and Mickelson joining forces against two others or Woods picking a partner to go against Mickelson and his partner.

Though official figures on the number of PPV buys have not been released, Shedloski says he’s been told that nearly 1 million people ponied up for “The Match.” And though Turner had to refund all that money, it still came out OK thanks to the various sponsorship agreements it had worked out.

