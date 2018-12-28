Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly named coach of year

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly gestures as he speaks to his team during practice at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.
ATLANTA — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year on Friday.

Kelly also was honored as the Associated Press Coach of the Year this month.

He has guided the No. 3 Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a chance to compete for the national championship. Notre Dame faces No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl playoff semifinal Saturday.

The award honors scholarship, leadership, integrity and success on the field.

It is named for Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd and is presented annually by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. First-year coaches and winners of the award from the previous two years are not eligible.

