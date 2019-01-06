Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner dies after collapsing during workout

The Washington Post | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 1:27 p.m.
Nearly a week after he experienced a “medical emergency” during a non-team workout, 19-year-old California defensive back Bryce Turner died.

The death of the redshirt sophomore from Lakewood, Calif., was announced Saturday by the school. “We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing,” Justin Wilcox, the team’s football coach, said in a statement. “This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.”

The school had announced Thursday that he had been hospitalized since he experienced what Turner’s family had described as a medical emergency during the non-strenuous workout over the holidays near his home last Sunday. According to 247 Sports, Turner had fallen into a coma. No details about his death, which stunned his teammates, were released.

“Rest in peace, my brother,” tweeted Cal running back Alex Netherda, who attended St. John Bosco Prep with Turner. “The warmth, energy and laughter you brought with you will not quickly fade.”

Traveon Beck, a Cal cornerback who played with Turner at Bosco, tweeted: “Man, tears won’t stop falling as I type this. … Words can’t explain how I feel, but I love you, brother. Never would I have thought I’d have to bury one of my best friends. See you in heaven.”

“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy,” Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”

