Explosions bring down roof of Milwaukee Bucks' former home

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:54 p.m.

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of small, simultaneous explosions have brought down the steel roof of the Bradley Center, the former home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The controlled demolition Sunday morning left debris scattered in the street.

The Bradley Center closed last summer and the Bucks moved next door to the $524 million Fiserv Forum. The NBA team bid the 30-year-old arena a fond farewell in a series of tweets .

The aim of the explosions was to collapse the roof into the seating bowl, making it easier for workers to remove the debris. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that while some debris soared into the air, the bulk of the structure collapsed into the old arena’s structure as planned.

Smoke rises in the air as part of the roof of the Bradley Center is imploded during a controlled demolition in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Debris rests in the stadium after the roof of the Bradley Center was demolished in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Smoke rises in the air as part of the roof of the Bradley Center is demolished in a controlled demolition in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Dust rises in the air as part of the roof of the Bradley Center is imploded during a controlled demolition in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Smoke rises in the air as part of the roof of the Bradley Center is imploded during a controlled demolition in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
