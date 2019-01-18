Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Focused Roger Federer advances at Australian Open

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Switzerland’s Roger Federer wipes the sweat from his face during his third round match against United States’ Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
Switzerland’s Roger Federer wipes the sweat from his face during his third round match against United States’ Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Updated 3 hours ago

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer has played on Rod Laver Arena a hundred times and has six Australian Open crowns in his collection of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The 37-year-old tennis statesman has developed a loyal following over 20 consecutive visits for the season-opening major.

After beating 21-year-old American Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2, on Friday on the center court at Melbourne Park and reaching the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the 63rd time, he raised his racket to the crowd. It was not unlike what a batter scoring a century would do to acknowledge 100 at the nearby Melbourne Cricket Ground.

He next will play 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, who draws a big, vocal crowd to Melbourne Park.

“I think I wanted to get out of the blocks quickly. I knew of the threat of Taylor,” said Federer, who has won 97 of his 110 matches overall at Melbourne Park. “I think I had extra focus today.”

Tsitsipas had a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili earlier on Margaret Court Arena to become the first Greek man to reach the fourth round at multiple majors. He reached the same round at Wimbledon last year.

Big sections of Greeks sang and waved the blue and white flag and scarves in the crowd. Melbourne has the highest concentration of Greek people of any city outside of Greece and is getting a lot of attention.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “I feel so comfortable. I feel like playing at home.

“It’s exciting to have such an atmosphere. I never get to play with so many Greek people supporting me … and, and, and Australians!”

While rain prevented early play on outside courts at Melbourne Park for the first 2 ½ hours of Day 5, matches went ahead on the show courts. At one stage, Greek fans had to split their time between the adjoining Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arenas.

There was no split loyalties on Rod Laver, where local favorite Ash Barty became the first player through to the fourth round a 7-5, 6-1 win over Maria Sakkari.

It was first time a Greek man and woman have advanced to the third round at the same Grand Slam tournament since 1936.

Barty continued the so-called “Barty Party” by ending Sakkari’s run, and will play either former champion Maria Sharapova or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the next round.

In the only other completed match by early afternoon, 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych beat No. 18-seeded Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. Berdych, who has reached the quarterfinals or better in seven of his previous eight trips to Melbourne Park, will meet either 2009 champion Rafael Nadal or local favorite Alex de Minaur in the next round.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me