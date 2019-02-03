Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

FSU starting QB Deondre Francois dismissed from team after domestic dispute surfaces on social media

Chaunte’l Powell • Orlando Sentinel | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 6:24 p.m.
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois warms up before a game against Miami, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart announced Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, that Francois has been dismissed from the team after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced.
Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois warms up before a game against Miami, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart announced Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, that Francois has been dismissed from the team after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the team after a domestic dispute surfaced on social media Saturday night.

The school released a statement from head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday afternoon announcing Francois’ departure.

“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” Taggart said in the statement. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”

A woman who identified herself as Francois’ girlfriend posted video on Instagram that appeared to capture Francois getting into a physical altercation with her. In the video a women’s shouts for the man to stop hitting her in the face and the man refuses. A note stated she has been in an abusive relationship with Francois for more than two years and suffered a miscarriage as a result of his actions.

The post by the woman read:

“I normally don’t put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Francois). I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum depression. This situation is taking a toll on my life. Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love.

“This isn’t love. You are a coward and this isn’t right. Just because you are who you are that doesn’t give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!”

The Orlando Sentinel has not been able to confirm the video included Francois and was posted by his girlfriend. The message has since been deleted from the Instagram account, but not before it captured by other social media users and circulated widely on Twitter.

Francois was involved in a domestic dispute last January, but he did not face any charges and the school did not announce any disciplinary action. The 2018 incident occurred at Francois’ off-campus apartment. Francois called 911 to report a woman was tearing up his apartment and refused to leave. When interviewed by police, the woman and Francois offered varying statements. He argued he was attacked and did not strike the woman during an argument. A third party, who also was a member of the FSU football team, was present and gave a statement. No arrests were made or charges filed.

The officer was unable to establish probable cause to make an arrest for aggravated battery “based on conflicting statements and lack of an independent witness,” according to an incident report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Four months later, Francois was cited for marijuana possession in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend. He was under surveillance by the Tallahassee Police Department leading up to the arrest because a tip led police to believe Francois might be dealing marijuana. When police executed a search warrant, they found he had just 17 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia. He was allowed to enter a diversion program for first-time offenders.

Taggart said he spoke extensively with Francois about his behavior and the need to live up to higher standards moving forward. He declined to share any details about discipline Francois faced within the football program.

“Deondre knows he needs to be better at decision making, and he also knows he needs to do a great job of who he’s around, and what he’s around,” Taggart said of Francois a week after the marijuana citation.

“He understands the expectation, and I think he’ll live up to it.”

Francois, a former Orlando Olympia High standout, was the Seminoles’ starting quarterback for most of the 2018 season, during which the team finished 5-7. During 11 starts this past season, Francois completed 226 of 396 passes for 2,719 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

During his 25-game career at FSU, he completed 57.9 percent of his 829 passes, for a total of 6,279 yards, 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Backup quarterback James Blackman had considered transferring after losing the starting job to Francois, but he is still a member of the FSU football team and will enter spring football practice as the team’s projected starter. Blackman started most of the 2017 season after Fracnois was injured during the season opener and led the Seminoles to a 7-6 finish during former coach Jimbo Fisher’s tumultuous final season in Tallahassee.

Former Louisville backup Jordan Travis transferred to FSU during the offseason, giving the Seminoles just a bit of depth at that position.

Travis appeared in three games in 2018, against Indiana State, Georgia Tech and Boston College. His best statistical showing during that short stint was against Georgia Tech, when he completed four of his nine passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me