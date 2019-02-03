FSU starting QB Deondre Francois dismissed from team after domestic dispute surfaces on social media

Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois has been dismissed from the team after a domestic dispute surfaced on social media Saturday night.

The school released a statement from head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday afternoon announcing Francois’ departure.

“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” Taggart said in the statement. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”

A woman who identified herself as Francois’ girlfriend posted video on Instagram that appeared to capture Francois getting into a physical altercation with her. In the video a women’s shouts for the man to stop hitting her in the face and the man refuses. A note stated she has been in an abusive relationship with Francois for more than two years and suffered a miscarriage as a result of his actions.

The post by the woman read:

“I normally don’t put my business on ig, but I am tired of my name being drug through the mud since the beginning, I have been silent. For 2 years I have been in a domestic situation with (Francois). I thought I loved him and thought he could change for the better but it has gotten worse. I lost my first child because of all of the beating and I suffer from post Partum depression. This situation is taking a toll on my life. Yes, I stayed after that because I was stupid and blinded by love.

“This isn’t love. You are a coward and this isn’t right. Just because you are who you are that doesn’t give you the right to put your hands on a woman ever!!!”

The Orlando Sentinel has not been able to confirm the video included Francois and was posted by his girlfriend. The message has since been deleted from the Instagram account, but not before it captured by other social media users and circulated widely on Twitter.

Francois was involved in a domestic dispute last January, but he did not face any charges and the school did not announce any disciplinary action. The 2018 incident occurred at Francois’ off-campus apartment. Francois called 911 to report a woman was tearing up his apartment and refused to leave. When interviewed by police, the woman and Francois offered varying statements. He argued he was attacked and did not strike the woman during an argument. A third party, who also was a member of the FSU football team, was present and gave a statement. No arrests were made or charges filed.

The officer was unable to establish probable cause to make an arrest for aggravated battery “based on conflicting statements and lack of an independent witness,” according to an incident report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Four months later, Francois was cited for marijuana possession in the apartment he shared with his girlfriend. He was under surveillance by the Tallahassee Police Department leading up to the arrest because a tip led police to believe Francois might be dealing marijuana. When police executed a search warrant, they found he had just 17 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia. He was allowed to enter a diversion program for first-time offenders.

Taggart said he spoke extensively with Francois about his behavior and the need to live up to higher standards moving forward. He declined to share any details about discipline Francois faced within the football program.

“Deondre knows he needs to be better at decision making, and he also knows he needs to do a great job of who he’s around, and what he’s around,” Taggart said of Francois a week after the marijuana citation.

“He understands the expectation, and I think he’ll live up to it.”

Francois, a former Orlando Olympia High standout, was the Seminoles’ starting quarterback for most of the 2018 season, during which the team finished 5-7. During 11 starts this past season, Francois completed 226 of 396 passes for 2,719 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

During his 25-game career at FSU, he completed 57.9 percent of his 829 passes, for a total of 6,279 yards, 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Backup quarterback James Blackman had considered transferring after losing the starting job to Francois, but he is still a member of the FSU football team and will enter spring football practice as the team’s projected starter. Blackman started most of the 2017 season after Fracnois was injured during the season opener and led the Seminoles to a 7-6 finish during former coach Jimbo Fisher’s tumultuous final season in Tallahassee.

Former Louisville backup Jordan Travis transferred to FSU during the offseason, giving the Seminoles just a bit of depth at that position.

Travis appeared in three games in 2018, against Indiana State, Georgia Tech and Boston College. His best statistical showing during that short stint was against Georgia Tech, when he completed four of his nine passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.