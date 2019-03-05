Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NCAA announces allocation list for wrestling nationals

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:33 a.m
833010_web1_web-Wrestling01

2 minutes ago

The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship is less than three weeks away the allocations for each league were recently released.

Pitt is hosting to the 2019 tournament March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena. There will be two sessions each day as 330 college wrestlers will come to the city looking to become either a national champion or an All-American.

Penn State won the team title in 2018 in Cleveland with a pin by Bo Nickel. The Nittany Lions had four champions, and two of them return along with Nickel — Kittanning graduate Jason Nolf and Central Catholic grad Vincenzo Joseph.

Franklin Regional grad and Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee also won a title.

The Big 10 has the most guaranteed qualifiers with 78 from the 10 weight classes, followed by the Big 12 with 53, the Eastern Collegiate Wrestling League with 47 and the ACC with 37.

The wrestling committee determines the number of allocations per conference and rankings of the wrestlers.

After the league tournaments are over, the committee will meet March 12 to determine the 44 at-large bids that will be awarded to round out the 33-man brackets.

The brackets will be announced March 13.

Here is the list of conferences and number of qualifiers per weight class:

Conference: 125-133-141-149-157-165-174-182-197-285 — Total

ACC: 2-4-4-4-4-4-3-5-4-3—37

Big 12: 5-5-6-7-1-6-5-5-7-6—53

Big 10: 9-8-9-6-9-9-8-8-5-7—78

EIWC: 4-4-3-5-6-4-5-6-6-4—47

EWL: 1-2-1-1-1-3-1-1-1-2—14

Mid-Am: 4-3-4-1-5-1-2-2-1-4—27

Pac 12: 3-2-1-2-2-1-2-1-2-2—17

SoCon: 1-1-1-2-1-1-2-2-2-1—13

Note: EIWC (Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Conference), EWL (Eastern Wrestling League), SoCon (Southern Conference).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

