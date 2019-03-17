Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NCAA DI Wrestling tournament by the numbers | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

NCAA DI Wrestling tournament by the numbers

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Sunday, March 17, 2019 7:03 p.m
895433_web1_gtr-nolf-031719
Penn State Athletics
Penn State’s Jason Nolf, a Kittanning graduate, is the defending NCAA champion at 157 pounds.

13 minutes ago

By The Numbers

The 2019 NCAA Division I wrestling championships will be held Thursday-Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. Here are some interesting numbers:

3: Franklin Regional graduates who are entered in the event: Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Arizona State junior Josh Maruca (149) and Arizona State junior Josh Shields (165). Lee is a returning champion, and Shields place seventh in 2018. Both are seeded third. Iowa senior Michael Kemerer would have been in the tournament, but an injury forced him to redshirt.

5: Returning champions: Lee (125), Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis (141) and Penn State trio of Jason Nolf (Kittanning, 157), Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic, 165) and Bo Nickal (184).

9: Penn State wrestlers who qualified. Those to qualify are: 133 pounds – Roman Bravo-Young; 141 – Nick Lee; 149 – Brady Berge; 157 — Jason Nolf; 164 —Vincenzo Joseph; 174 — Mark Hall; 184 – Shakur Rasheed; 197 – Bob Nickal; 285 – Anthony Cessar.

21: WPIAL wrestlers qualified for the tournament. Competing in the tournament are Lee, Maruca, Shields, Nolf, Joseph; Latrobe’s Luke Pletcher (Ohio State), Ethan Smith (Ohio State) and Zack Zavatsky (Virginia Tech); Belle Vernon’s Zack Hartman (Bucknell); Norwin’s Drew Phipps (Norwin); Penn-Trafford’s Cam Coy (Virginia), Derry’s Mickey Phillippi (Pitt); Mt. Lebanon’s Kellan Stout (Pitt); Bethel Park’s Nico Bonaccorsi (Pitt); Waynesburg’s A.C. Headlee (North Carolina); South Fayette’s Michael Carr (Illinois); North Hills’ Gage Curry (American); North Allegheny’s Jake Woodley (Oklahoma); Penn Hills; Te’Shan Campbell (Ohio State); Hempfield’s Sam Krivus (Virginia); and South Park’s Greg Bulsak (Clarion).

330: There are 33 wrestlers in the each of the 10 weight classes. The will be one preliminary-round bout in each weight class.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
