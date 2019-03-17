NCAA DI Wrestling tournament by the numbers
13 minutes ago
By The Numbers
The 2019 NCAA Division I wrestling championships will be held Thursday-Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. Here are some interesting numbers:
3: Franklin Regional graduates who are entered in the event: Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Arizona State junior Josh Maruca (149) and Arizona State junior Josh Shields (165). Lee is a returning champion, and Shields place seventh in 2018. Both are seeded third. Iowa senior Michael Kemerer would have been in the tournament, but an injury forced him to redshirt.
5: Returning champions: Lee (125), Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis (141) and Penn State trio of Jason Nolf (Kittanning, 157), Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic, 165) and Bo Nickal (184).
9: Penn State wrestlers who qualified.
21: WPIAL wrestlers qualified for the tournament.
330: There are 33 wrestlers in the each of the 10 weight classes. The will be one preliminary-round bout in each weight class.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .