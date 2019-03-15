Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NCAA finds ‘severe’ recruiting violations at Georgia Tech | TribLIVE.com
NCAA finds ‘severe’ recruiting violations at Georgia Tech

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 15, 2019 10:36 a.m
Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, left, directs his team against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

ATLANTA — The NCAA has informed Georgia Tech it has found serious recruiting violations committed by former assistant men’s basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and a former friend of coach Josh Pastner.

The school released the notice of allegations from the NCAA on Friday. Of the three allegations, the NCAA says two are considered a “severe breach of conduct,” which is considered the highest level of violations.

In a statement that accompanied the notice of allegations, most names were redacted. However, Pastner’s former friend, Ron Bell, identified by the NCAA as a “representative of the institution’s athletic interests,” was said to have provided more than $2,000 in impermissible benefits to players in 2016 and 2017.

The NCAA says LaBarrie gave $300 to a recruit for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and provided false or misleading statements to the NCAA about the visit. The NCAA also says LaBarrie attempted to influence a team member to provide false information about the visit.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the details of the notice of allegations.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.