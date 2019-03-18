NCAA Wrestling notebook: Some fans out of luck in their quest for tickets

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Demand for tickets to the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week at PPG Paints Arena appears to be exceeding capacity.

“It’s great that it’s in Pittsburgh,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said Monday during a news conference in State College, “with the exception there not being as many tickets.

“I know there are a lot of upset people and fans and long-time NCAA Tournament goers who weren’t able to go this year, which is just unfortunate.”

“I know we received a lot less (tickets) than we did last year, but I also think when you hold an event on this side of the country, the demand has been great.”

Sanderson said he remembers the same situation in Philadelphia in 2011 when Penn State won its first of seven championships in the past eight years.

“It speaks volumes just to the interest of wrestling in this part of the country,” he said. “Last year, Cleveland was very difficult to get a ticket. I think that’s good.

“It’s great for the state of Pennsylvania. Nice for us, 2 ½-hour bus ride, very convenient.”

Competition for the three-day event begins Thursday.

Alterations at 125

Arizona State’s Ryan Millhof, who was entered in the 125-pound weight class, was injured in practice Sunday and will not compete, the NCAA announced.

Millhof was the No. 14 seed. His absence moves wrestlers 15-33 up one seed line while Army’s Trey Chalifoux, who was an alternate, will be No. 33.

That will give two local wrestlers different opponents in the first round.

No. 3 seed Spencer Lee (18-3) of Franklin Regional and Iowa will meet No. 30 Bryce West (15-14) of Northern Illinois. No. 28 Gage Curry (23-11) of North Hills and American will wrestle No. 5 Jack Mueller (17-0) of Virginia.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .