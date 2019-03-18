Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NCAA Wrestling notebook: Some fans out of luck in their quest for tickets | TribLIVE.com
Penn State

NCAA Wrestling notebook: Some fans out of luck in their quest for tickets

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 18, 2019 5:15 p.m

About an hour ago

Demand for tickets to the NCAA Wrestling Championships this week at PPG Paints Arena appears to be exceeding capacity.

“It’s great that it’s in Pittsburgh,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said Monday during a news conference in State College, “with the exception there not being as many tickets.

“I know there are a lot of upset people and fans and long-time NCAA Tournament goers who weren’t able to go this year, which is just unfortunate.”

“I know we received a lot less (tickets) than we did last year, but I also think when you hold an event on this side of the country, the demand has been great.”

Sanderson said he remembers the same situation in Philadelphia in 2011 when Penn State won its first of seven championships in the past eight years.

“It speaks volumes just to the interest of wrestling in this part of the country,” he said. “Last year, Cleveland was very difficult to get a ticket. I think that’s good.

“It’s great for the state of Pennsylvania. Nice for us, 2 ½-hour bus ride, very convenient.”

Competition for the three-day event begins Thursday.

Alterations at 125

Arizona State’s Ryan Millhof, who was entered in the 125-pound weight class, was injured in practice Sunday and will not compete, the NCAA announced.

Millhof was the No. 14 seed. His absence moves wrestlers 15-33 up one seed line while Army’s Trey Chalifoux, who was an alternate, will be No. 33.

That will give two local wrestlers different opponents in the first round.

No. 3 seed Spencer Lee (18-3) of Franklin Regional and Iowa will meet No. 30 Bryce West (15-14) of Northern Illinois. No. 28 Gage Curry (23-11) of North Hills and American will wrestle No. 5 Jack Mueller (17-0) of Virginia.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penn State
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.