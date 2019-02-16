New shortstop Erik Gonzalez excited for chance to play every day for Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. – Erik Gonzalez has waited a decade to become an everyday player in the major leagues, so this spring training represents his first chance to be a starter.

“I always tried to put my vision on being a guy that played every day in the league,” said Gonzalez, 27, who signed with Cleveland in 2009 out of the Dominican Republic. “Now I get the opportunity for that.”

After playing behind Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor as a utility infielder with the Cleveland Indians, Gonzalez arrived at Pirate City on Saturday ready to take a shot at becoming the Pirates’ starting shortstop.

The Pirates acquired Gonzalez in a five-player trade in November, sending infielder Max Moroff and outfielder Jordan Luplow to the Indians for Gonzalez and a pair of pitching prospects.

“When they first traded for me, I was happy for that,” Gonzalez said. “Now I’m happy to be here, to put my talent on the field.”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Gonzalez, who slashed .265/.301/.375 last season, is expected to compete with former first-round pick Kevin Newman to replace Jordy Mercer as the starter at shortstop.

“I’m excited for that,” Gonzalez said, “for a big year.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .