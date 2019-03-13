Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL notebook: Ravens make free-agent splash; add Ingram, Thomas
NFL

NFL notebook: Ravens make free-agent splash; add Ingram, Thomas

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019
AP
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) outruns the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the first half of a game in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy, securing running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The Baltimore Ravens finally made their move during the NFL’s free agent frenzy this week.

The Ravens signed running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.

Ingram played eight years with the New Orleans Saints, and Thomas arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.

The 29-year-old Ingram scored 50 touchdowns with the Saints and upgrades a Baltimore backfield that last year ended up counting heavily on rookie Gus Edwards.

Thomas is expected to replace free safety Eric Weddle, who was released last week and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore lost linebackers C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za’darius Smith to free agency, a blow to the NFL’s No. 1 defense last season.

Kendricks stays in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back linebacker Mychal Kendricks on a one-year deal despite his uncertain legal situation. The deal is worth up to $5.5 million.

Kendricks is facing possible jail time after pleading guilty to insider trading charges last year.

49ers trade for Ford

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a trade to acquire Kansas City pass rusher Dee Ford and are signing free agent running back Tevin Coleman.

The 49ers will send a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs for Ford and give him a new contract. ESPN reported the deal will be worth $87.5 million over five years.

Raiders add at receiver

The Oakland Raiders agreed to a deal with free-agent receiver Tyrell Williams.

Williams is the second addition at receiver this offseason for Oakland. The team previously agreed to acquire Antonio Brown in a trade with the Steelers and give him a new three-year contract.

Williams had 41 catches for 643 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averages 16.3 yards per catch for his career, the fifth-highest mark among players with at least 100 catches since he entered as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.

