Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor: 'We're progressing very well'

A “minor” injury won't prevent Terrelle Pryor from having a major impact with the New York Jets. At least that is the sentiment coming from the wide receiver following mini camp with his latest NFL team — a camp in which he did not take part in a full-on capacity as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Pryor caught some passes during a few very light workouts.

“We're progressing very well,” Pryor told NewYorkJets.com. “It was a minor injury like everyone has been saying. Hopefully we can get back on pace pretty fast. We're headed towards that direction.”

Pryor, a Jeannette native and former Ohio State standout who shifted from quarterback to wide receiver in the pros, said it will be up to the training staff and Jets coach Todd Bowles whether he will be ready for the start of training camp next month. He signed a $4.5 million deal for one year and hopes a big season will prolong his stop-and-start NFL career.

He also missed team OTA's.

Pryor (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) had been wearing a walking boot but apparently has shelved the device. His latest injury is not related, the website said, to the one that cut short Pryor's 2017 season to nine games with the Washington Redskins.

In 2016, Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and for touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns. He had just 20 receptions for 240 yards last season.

He reportedly tore his deltoid ligament, a painful injury that landed him on injured reserve and also required surgery.

“Dealing with an injury like that and not being able to practice a lot and go hard and actually run routes, I couldn't really think about it when I'm running routes and doing different things,” Pryor said. “I couldn't really focus on my game because I was more worried about my foot.

“Now, I'm healthy and ready to get back to form and have a dominant year.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.