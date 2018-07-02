Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Eagles will wear home jerseys vs. Saints because of golf bet

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz fist bumps head coach Doug Pederson during warm ups before the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz fist bumps head coach Doug Pederson during warm ups before the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Updated 12 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will have their choice of uniform jerseys when they visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 because of a golf bet between coaches Doug Pederson and Sean Payton.

Payton said Monday that he lost a wager to Pederson on a golf course at the NFL meetings in March so the Super Bowl champion Eagles will get to choose their green home jerseys when they play the Saints on Nov. 18.

Pederson said his “competitive juices” were flowing and he wanted to beat Payton. It took three holes for a victor to be declared.

Payton recalled the hole involved him shooting into the water.

Pederson, Payton and Arizona State coach Herman Edwards spoke to reporters on a conference call in advance of their appearance in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe later this month.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me