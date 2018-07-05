Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul shares graphic photo of mangled hand for fireworks safety

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with the deal says the Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two draft picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 22, 2018, because neither team has announced the deal that gets Tampa Bay the former first-round draft pick whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand.
There's gruesome and then there's ... whatever this is. (We'll warn you early. The photo embedded below is graphic).

Tampa Bay Buccanners defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul knows all-too-well the dangers of fireworks and wanted to share a fireworks safety message on the Fourth of July.

He posted a photo of his mangled hand from July 4, 2015 — the day Pierre-Paul had a fireworks incident of his own.

Pierre-Paul has been an advocate of fireworks safety since the accident, not shying away from it.

