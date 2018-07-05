Jason Pierre-Paul shares graphic photo of mangled hand for fireworks safety
Updated 15 hours ago
There's gruesome and then there's ... whatever this is. (We'll warn you early. The photo embedded below is graphic).
Tampa Bay Buccanners defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul knows all-too-well the dangers of fireworks and wanted to share a fireworks safety message on the Fourth of July.
He posted a photo of his mangled hand from July 4, 2015 — the day Pierre-Paul had a fireworks incident of his own.
It's been 3yrs since my accident and I can truly say I'm very blessed and fortunate to be where I am in life. Looking at these pictures seems unreal and crazy. How your life can change in the blink of an eye. One of the greatest American traditions in celebrating 4th of July is with fireworks. Unfortunately, tomorrow someone will be injured playing with fireworks. We are celebrating the birthday of our great nation. I'm glad to still be alive to show you the outcome of what happened to me. Please don't feel sorry for me, trust me your boy fine even with missing fingers lol. Be safe out there otherwise, this can be you.
Pierre-Paul has been an advocate of fireworks safety since the accident, not shying away from it.