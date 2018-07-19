Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Jim Kelly accepts Jimmy V Award with powerful ESPYs speech

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 8:15 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

He is Western Pennsylvania tough, and he inspired a national audience Wednesday night.

East Brady native and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards, giving a nearly five-minute long speech about perseverance, his life and his family.

The 58-year-old Bills great has been fighting oral cancer since 2013 and has undergone several surgeries, most recently in June. He was presented with the award by fellow Hall-of-Famers John Elway and Dan Marino.

“Every single person in the room can be a difference maker,” Kelly said. “You can be just a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work but you can be a difference maker. Put the smiles on those faces.”

At the start of his speech, Kelly talked about the emotions of seeing video of his son, Hunter, who in 2005 died of Krabbe Disease at age 8. Kelly Hunter taught him the definition of toughness.

He was joined onstage by his daughters, Camryn and Erin.

“It is never easy watching video about my son,” Kelly said. “So many times I dreamed and continue to dream about my son, Hunter, and what he’s meant in my life. They will never stop.”

Kelly had been declared cancer-free in September 2014, but the cancer returned in March.

“I came up with a saying: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow,” Kelly said.

“I urge anybody out there who knows someone suffering,what you say to them and the smile you have on your face, that can be the difference.”

Matt Rosenberg is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact him at mrosenberg@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Matt_Rosenberg.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me