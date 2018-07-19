Jim Kelly accepts Jimmy V Award with powerful ESPYs speech

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He is Western Pennsylvania tough, and he inspired a national audience Wednesday night.

East Brady native and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards, giving a nearly five-minute long speech about perseverance, his life and his family.

The 58-year-old Bills great has been fighting oral cancer since 2013 and has undergone several surgeries, most recently in June. He was presented with the award by fellow Hall-of-Famers John Elway and Dan Marino.

“Every single person in the room can be a difference maker,” Kelly said. “You can be just a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work but you can be a difference maker. Put the smiles on those faces.”

At the start of his speech, Kelly talked about the emotions of seeing video of his son, Hunter, who in 2005 died of Krabbe Disease at age 8. Kelly Hunter taught him the definition of toughness.

He was joined onstage by his daughters, Camryn and Erin.

“It is never easy watching video about my son,” Kelly said. “So many times I dreamed and continue to dream about my son, Hunter, and what he’s meant in my life. They will never stop.”

Kelly had been declared cancer-free in September 2014, but the cancer returned in March.

“I came up with a saying: Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow,” Kelly said.

“I urge anybody out there who knows someone suffering,what you say to them and the smile you have on your face, that can be the difference.”

Matt Rosenberg is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact him at mrosenberg@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Matt_Rosenberg.