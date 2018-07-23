7 of the most compelling story lines across the NFL

Football is back.

After a frenetic offseason — highlighted by coaching changes, record-setting player contracts and the never-ending debate involving social justice and patriotism — the on-field work at last begins in earnest as 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams report for training camp later this week.

Here are seven of the most compelling story lines across the league.

Philadelphia’s title defense

The Eagles find themselves in uncharted territory as defending Super Bowl champs for the first time in franchise history. Their locker room features several players who won rings prior to coming to Philly, but how will this group handle the newfound success and pressure that comes with it? Throughout last year’s title run, the Eagles found themselves counted out repeatedly yet embraced that underdog role. Now expectations change. The intrigue further intensifies as franchise quarterback Carson Wentz returns from knee reconstruction to reclaim his job from Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. Meanwhile, an already vaunted defense should improve thanks to offseason additions like lineman Michael Bennett. But the new pieces must fit properly. Coach Doug Pederson pushed all the right buttons last season. Can he do so again?

Patriot problems?

Most expected Bill Belichick, Tom Brady & Co. to win a sixth Super Bowl in February. That obviously didn’t happen. And after an offseason that saw Brady and Rob Gronkowski skip voluntary workouts, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia leave to coach the Lions and key contributors Malcolm Butler, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Dion Lewis and Nate Solder all depart, plenty of questions arose about the health of the franchise. Will Belichick manage to regroup, plug in replacements and keep this well-oiled machine humming? Or did the Super Bowl defeat signal the beginning of the collapse of one of the league’s greatest dynasties?

Impact rookies

The 2018 draft featured a deep crop of quarterback talent, but it’s no lock that Baker Mayfield (Browns), San Darnold (Jets), Josh Allen (Bills) or Josh Rosen (Cardinals) start right away. Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Mason Rudolph (Steelers) are expected to wait at least a year to contend for starting jobs. However, great buzz surrounds second overall pick Saquon Barkley as the running back looks to make an immediate impact for the Giants. Other potential instant stars include Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea and Chargers safety Derwin James.

New chapters

Seven teams hired new coaches. Jon Gruden landed a fully guaranteed, $100 million deal to return to Oakland and thus shoulders the weightiest expectations. But Pat Shurmur seems to have the best shot at a quick turnaround as he inherits a Giants team with plenty of veteran talent. Rookie head coaches Patricia (Detroit), Frank Reich (Indianapolis), Mike Vrabel (Tennessee), Steve Wilks (Arizona) and Matt Nagy (Chicago) prepare to direct their first training camps.

Elsewhere, a frenzied quarterback carousel spun Kirk Cousins off to Minnesota, Case Keenum to Denver and Sam Bradford to Arizona. Teddy Bridgewater (Jets), Tyrod Taylor (Cleveland), Alex Smith (Washington) and AJ McCarron (Buffalo) also found new homes. Cousins assumes the burden of putting an already formidable Vikings squad over the top. Meanwhile, Keenum and Smith must turn struggling teams into contenders. Bradford, Taylor, Bridgewater and McCarron could serve as bridges to promising youngsters.

Holdouts

A large number of big-name players skipped offseason practices, unhappy with their contract situations. The list includes Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Their standoffs could extend into camp. Another guy expected to extend his summer vacation: Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. He and the team failed to reach a deal by last week’s deadline, meaning he will play on the franchise tag a second straight year and likely won’t report until September.

Comeback players

Last season proved unkind to some marquee players. Wentz, who hard a remarkable sophomore season prior to tearing knee ligaments last December, remains on track to come back soon (he’s hoping Week 1, but time will tell). Fellow quarterbacks Andrew Luck (Indianapolis), Deshaun Watson (Houston), Ryan Tannehill (Miami) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) also return. Elsewhere, the Giants struggled mightily without Odell Beckham Jr. last season, and the same goes for a Texans defense without J.J. Watt. Neither received the green light to participate in spring practices, however their clearances could soon come.

Anthem policy

In May, NFL owners rushed to implement a policy they expected to end player protests against social and racial injustices during the national anthem. In reality, they created a bigger mess because not even the teams could agree on uniform rules or enforcement. With confusion and criticism rampant, the league hit the pause button last week, agreeing to meet with the NFL Players Association. Officials want to see if the union’s leaders can help find an improved remedy. However, it’s believed the NFLPA is pushing for the elimination of the policy altogether. Thus far, the two sides have managed to keep their discussions quiet, and there’s no timeline for a resolution.