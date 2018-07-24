Ravens' Terrell Suggs is 'not thinking about the end'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the first time in his career, Terrell Suggs got caught. Years ago, Suggs and teammate Haloti Ngata started “borrowing” Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti’s purple, E-Z-Go golf cart to drive to the practice field. Even when Ngata was traded after the 2014 season, Suggs maintained the tradition and always someone returned the golf cart to the Under Armour Performance Center patio before Bisciotti got there. But a few days ago, Suggs hopped aboard and quickly realized something was different.

“Like a kid with his hand stuck in the cookie jar,” Suggs said, describing his reaction when he turned around in the front seat Friday and saw Bisciotti sitting on the patio, with his arms up and a confused look on his face. Suggs played it off with a laugh, U-turning to pick up the man who will pay him $6.95 million this season, the last year of his contract. Suggs and Bisciotti grinned as Suggs drove them out to the field, but it was another sign: Things weren’t how they used to be.

“Is Terrell Suggs going to get nostalgic, is basically your question? Sentimental?” Coach John Harbaugh asked a reporter, who nodded. “I’m not anticipating that… . But I will say this: He does talk to the guys about the Ravens’ history and about tradition… . He does it in his unique way. It’s very effective.”

Suggs, who turns 36 in October, is entering his 16th season with Baltimore, the final remnant of the fearsome defenses this team assembled in the mid-2000s. The linebacker, who started all 16 games last season and racked up 11 sacks and 37 solo tackles, parried a question about whether he has thought of retirement — “Nah” — and repeated, six times in 10 minutes, that being able to stay with one franchise this long is “flattering.”

Suggs was once a brash, endearing young player who called himself “Sizzle” and claimed an education from “Ball So Hard University.” He had teammates who became friends and mentors — linebacker Ray Lewis, linebacker Adalius “AD” Thomas, safety Ed Reed, cornerback Chris McAlister and Ngata. As he looks around now, all of those players are gone from the team and most are out of the NFL. Standing there, alone at the mic, the man who has made a living dispensing brutal hits seemed somehow softer.

“One of the biggest regrets I always tell these younger guys is that I took (former teammates) for granted,” Suggs said, looking down. “I thought I would always be playing alongside Ray Lewis and Ed, AD, Haloti, Chris McAllister. I took those kinds of (players) for granted, like, ‘We’ll always be together,’ and that’s not true. It’s very important that you take advantage of the time you have.”

Lewis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4, and Suggs marveled that his “great teammate, great brother” was about to pass into “football immortality.” Two days before Lewis is enshrined, Suggs and the Ravens will play the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition in Canton, Ohio, but the game will look somewhat different than how Lewis played it and Suggs learned it. This year, as part of a wave of safety-related measures taken by the league, the NFL instituted a rule making it a penalty for a player to lower his head and initiate a hit with his helmet on an opponent during a game.

Suggs stressed that the speed of the game makes it difficult to pull up on hits like those that caused significant injuries to some of the NFL’s marquee players last season. The players weren’t trying to injure each other, Suggs said, and he doesn’t believe his dialogue with referees during a game will change.

“I’ve said this before: I only know how to play football one way, and that’s how I’m going to continue to play,” he said. “I’ll deal with everything else as it comes.”

His denial seemed less defiant and more matter-of-fact. He appeared as comfortable as ever, toggling between discussing current players — linebacker C.J. Mosley “could (soon) be considered” a Ravens great — and how he has seen the game change. When a reporter asked the Arizona State alum a long question about the perspective he gained having won the Super Bowl in February 2013 and then not making the playoffs four of the next five seasons, Suggs scrunched up his face.

“Say that again?” he said. “That was a lot. Remember, I went to ASU.”

The laughs faded and Suggs paused, seeming to think about those years since the Super Bowl run, and just shook his head.

“You don’t want to start thinking about the end because this time you have here, it’ll pass you by,” Suggs said. “Make the most of the time you have. I’m not thinking about the end.”

