Beyond the Top 5 fantasy football drafts — 2 of which are Steelers

Many fantasy players who are only now starting to think about drafts and rankings are realizing what die-hards have seen for months: There is a “big four” of running backs: Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson — who have been going, in some order, at the top of nearly every draft. In PPR (points-per-reception) formats, that quartet is usually joined by Antonio Brown, the Steelers wide receiver who is about as money-in-the-bank a pick as possible.

Given that this analyst agrees that those five deserve to lead off a PPR-style draft, a question then arises. Who should go No. 6?

This is where the rubber has been meeting the road for owners, following five relative no-brainer picks (at least in full PPR formats). So let’s meet the top candidates to solve that puzzle.

From the aggregated expert rankings at Fantasy Pros, taking a sample of the 42 most recent updates (minus my own), Bell, Gurley, Johnson, Brown and Elliott are followed, in order, by DeAndre Hopkins, Alvin Kamara, Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones. The average draft position list, aggregated by Fantasy Pros from ESPN, MyFantasyLeague, Fantasy Football Calculator, RTSports and Fantrax, has the five kingpins followed by Kamara, Saquon Barkley, Hopkins and Kareem Hunt.

Neatly, that gives us six players for the No. 6 slot, three WRs and three RBs. Now it’s time for a quick look at their respective résumés.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans: Has finished 14th, fourth, 26th and second in PPR at his position over the past four seasons, with a first-place ranking last year in standard after leading the NFL with 13 TD catches. He accomplished that despite losing his rookie-sensation QB, Deshaun Watson, midway through the 2017 season, leaving him to corral passes from Tom Savage and T.J. Yates. He was also outstanding in 2015 with a QB carousel consisting of Yates, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett and Brandon Weeden. He’s only missed one game in his five-year career, and should get back a healthy Watson.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Kamara finished third in PPR last year among RBs, while winning NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He racked up 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 TDs on just 201 touches, averaging a league-leading 6.1 yards on 120 carries and 10.2 yards on 81 receptions. He was ticketed for a larger role in New Orleans even before news of fellow RB Mark Ingram’s four-game suspension. Kamara also benefits from playing in a dome for an offensively creative head coach, Sean Payton, and with a QB, Drew Brees, who can still threaten defenses with his arm and is masterful at checking his team into the right plays.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants: A nasty ankle injury limited him to just four games last year and led to an 83rd-place finish in PPR, after he started his career seventh, fifth and fourth. He had at least 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 10 TDs in each of those first three seasons, while looking like one of the NFL’s most talented players. The Giants committed to Eli Manning by using the second-overall pick on Barkley instead of on a promising young QB, while spending some major capital on offensive line help. This should give Beckham a continued partnership with a veteran QB who has locked onto him in the past and an offense that should be better able to force opponents to defend all parts of the field.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: The corollary to the Beckham situation is that defenses won’t be able to load the box against Barkley, given a New York receiving corps that also includes TE Evan Engram and WR Sterling Shepard. The Giants’ extremely heavy investment in the former Penn State star, combined with little else at RB, almost certainly means he will immediately receive a major diet of touches. Barkley was an exceptional receiver in college and should be frequently targeted out of the backfield, giving him three-down appeal and the chance to distance himself from many other workhorse RBs in PPR.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: His PPR finishes among WRs over the past four seasons: 6, 2, 6, 7. He’s the only WR to have gone over 1,400 yards in each of those seasons, with an average of 161 targets, and is the NFL’s career leader in yards per game (95.3). That said, he scored an insanely low three TDs last season on 88 catches. While he’s never been a major end zone producer, an average of 7.6 TDs over five previous healthy seasons indicates that he’s set for a bounceback in that category, and possibly a major one. He is the unquestioned focal point of a passing attack led by a QB, Matt Ryan, who was the 2016 NFL MVP. The home dome helps too.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: As with Kamara, Hunt enjoyed a surprisingly strong rookie season, finishing fourth in PPR while leading the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards. He was also used well in the passing game, catching 53 balls for 455 yards, leaving him third among all players in yards from scrimmage (1,782), with a total of 11 TDs. Kansas City traded away Alex Smith to give the starting job to second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, whose cannon arm and scrambling ability, combined with an explosive group of receivers, promise to keep defenses on their heels.

OK, time to winnow down the field. Let’s begin by dropping Hunt. Whereas Kamara’s role figures to grow, Hunt could lose touches to a healthy Spencer Ware, and Hunt had an alarmingly ineffective stretch of seven straight games in the middle of last season. Plus, there’s always the chance that Mahomes could be a bust — and an even better chance that the perpetually underappreciated Smith won’t be replaced so easily — which could drag down the whole offense.

We’ll also say bye-bye to Beckham, whose dropping efficiency rates may be explained by the worrisome deterioration of the 37-year-old Manning, and who is suddenly one of several highly drafted mouths to feed in the Giants’ offense. Sadly, I must eliminate Jones, as well, out of a sense of impartiality. He is second only to Brown among WRs in my rankings, but my fellow experts, as tallied at Fantasy Pros, have him well behind Hopkins at an average disparity of almost four placements, and the disparity is five in ADP.

That leaves Hopkins, Kamara and Barkley, and I’m going to go ahead and wipe out our final wideout, for two related reasons. I tend to agree that the greater injury risks at RB are worth the potentially league-winning reward of hitting on a monster who can carry your squad to glory. As first rounds, even in PPR leagues, have shifted back to being RB-heavy, that leaves an armada of elite WRs in the second round. Thus the owner who passes on Hopkins with the sixth pick can often spend his or her next one on a delightful choice of A.J. Green, Davante Adams, Mike Evans or Doug Baldwin.

We now have an interesting decision, in terms of rolling the dice on massive upside. Barkley, of course, has yet to play so much as a snap in the preseason, let alone prove to be a top-notch NFL player. Kamara, on the other hand, looked little short of incredible last year, showing great hands, burst, vision and an ability to shed tackles.

Barkley, however, appears to be a lock for 300 touches, at a minimum (barring injury, naturally, but that’s the case for all players). The Giants added Jonathan Stewart, who might vulture a TD here and there but otherwise is probably washed up, and Wayne Gallman clearly did nothing last season to deter the Giants from upgrading with a hugely valuable pick, for which the team could have gotten a king’s ransom in a trade with another squad eyeing a QB at that spot.

It’s hard to see how Barkley doesn’t get 15 carries a game, which would work out to 240 over the season, and four receptions, for 64 over the season and a reasonable baseline of 300 or so touches. Given that he was arguably a better receiver than runner in college, in relative terms, it’s hardly inconceivable that he could equal the 80 receptions corralled in 2017 by then-rookie RB Christian McCaffrey.

Then there’s NFL history, which also tells us Barkley is in store for all he can handle right out of the gate. Over the past 25 seasons, the 16 RBs taken with top-five draft picks received an average of 20 touches per game during their rookie seasons.

Kamara should get more than his 2017 allotment, but can he reach, say, 270 touches? Payton’s Saints have always preferred to form a committee at RB, and the team signed Terrance West to potentially eat up some early-down carries in Ingram’s absence. There is also a question of how sustainable Kamara’s extreme 2017 efficiency could possibly be, both in terms of per-touch yardage and touchdown rate. He might turn out to be a more rugged version of Jamaal Charles, but that’s a very tall order.

If it sounds like I’m leaning toward Barkley … that is correct.

It says here that, in the spirit of go big or go somewhere else where people aren’t as hellbent on winning fantasy titles, you should spend that sixth overall pick on Barkley — assuming he’s still on the board. He’s worth the gamble that he’ll be used like an elite RB and, given the near-universal consensus of his potential as an NFL prospect, that he’ll perform like one, too.