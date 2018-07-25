Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Jim Kelly is free of cancer, according to wife Jill

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:57 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is in the clear in his latest check for oral cancer, according to his wife Jill.

On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted , “Double thumbs up! MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer.”

Kelly’s latest scans came Wednesday after a visit with his doctors in New York. He has been fighting oral cancer since 2013 and has undergone several surgeries.

According to ESPN , Wednesday’s scans came almost four months after Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery in March to remove the cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

Last week, the East Brady native and NFL Hall of Famer accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards , giving a nearly five-minute long speech about perseverance, his life and his family.

“Every single person in the room can be a difference maker,” Kelly said. “You can be just a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work but you can be a difference maker. Put the smiles on those faces.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

