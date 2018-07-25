Jim Kelly is free of cancer, according to wife Jill
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly is in the clear in his latest check for oral cancer, according to his wife Jill.
On Instagram Wednesday, Jill Kelly posted , “Double thumbs up! MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer.”
Kelly’s latest scans came Wednesday after a visit with his doctors in New York. He has been fighting oral cancer since 2013 and has undergone several surgeries.
According to ESPN , Wednesday’s scans came almost four months after Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery in March to remove the cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.
Last week, the East Brady native and NFL Hall of Famer accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards , giving a nearly five-minute long speech about perseverance, his life and his family.
“Every single person in the room can be a difference maker,” Kelly said. “You can be just a normal person that gets up every morning and goes to work but you can be a difference maker. Put the smiles on those faces.”
