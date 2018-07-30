Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Hall of Fame to 'honor' absent Terrell Owens as part of 2018 class

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Terrell Owens arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Terrell Owens arrives at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Updated 2 hours ago

Despite his decision to not attend Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Terrell Owens will be “honored” by the hall for his NFL career.

Hall President David Baker tells The Associated Press on Monday that the Canton, Ohio, shrine’s mission statement begins with the goal “to honor the heroes of the game.”

So Owens, who instead will be making an appearance at the University of Chattanooga, where he played college football, will be part of the 2018 class exhibit that includes a glass locker for each new member; their pictures on the light standards of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; a role in opening videos shown within the stadium; and mention in any reference to the 2018 class.

Baker said NFL Network and ESPN, which both televise the inductions, will show a video of Owens’ career to the audience at home. That video will not be shown in the stadium.

“It’s difficult he will not be here to put on the jacket, unveil his bust, make a speech, and attend the parade,” Baker says. “For those things, there’s nothing we can do.”

