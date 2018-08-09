Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Pre-practice quarrel between Redskins, Pryor not a concern of coaches

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
New York Jets' Terrelle Pryor participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Updated 7 hours ago

The best way to handle the static going back and forth between Terrelle Pryor and former Washington Redskins teammates is basically to ignore it. That’s the advice of Redskins coach Jay Gruden, whose team will have three days of joint practices with Pryor and the New York Jets beginning Sunday in Virginia.

The first rule of Fight Club …

“I have not paid attention to that,” Gruden was quoted as saying on Jetswire.com. “I’m sure it’s quite entertaining. I’m not concerned, really. I know coach (Todd) Bowles will handle his group, and I’ll try the best I can to handle ours.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles has not talked much about the potential feud, either, the one which began in June when Redskins linebacker Zach Brown, Pryor’s former teammate and apparent fault-finder, indicated the Redskins defense was not permitted to hit Pryor in practice last year.

Brown thought Pryor, the former Jeannette and Ohio State star quarterback who became a wide receiver in the NFL, was being flashy with one-handed catches, some that made their way to social media.

“The boys are gonna have it out for him,” Brown said. “We can put hands on him now … The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year. Try to one-hand something while you’re with the Jets, you’re gonna catch a forearm.”

Pryor responded last week, saying he’d be ready to handle whatever the ‘Skins have planned for him, but added his focus is more on what Jets’ quarterbacks will throw at him.

“We’re there to practice and get better,” Pryor said. “If I wanted to put my shoulder down and hit one of them — and get chippy, too — I’m sure I could do that. But that’s not why we’re there.

“If they take dirty shots, I’m sure we’ll handle that accordingly. You start trying to make it an individual thing, it takes away from our team. I don’t want to individualize myself.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

