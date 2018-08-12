Steelers add free agent OT Zach Banner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers added depth to the banged-up offensive line Sunday by signing 6-foot-8, 360-pound tackle Zach Banner to a contract.

Banner, a fourth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, posted a picture of his signing on his verified Twitter account.

Banner provides competition for the team’s swing tackle spot. Jerald Hawkins was lost to a season-ending injury in organized team activities, and veteran Bryce Harris was released after he failed the conditioning test at the outset of training camp.

Injuries to guards Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney also have thinned the experience on the offensive line.

To make room for Banner on the roster, the Steelers waived/injured offensive lineman Kyle Meadows, who had been added to the camp roster in the wake of Foster’s injury

Despite being a fourth-round pick, Banner, 24, didn’t make the Colts roster at the end of training camp last year. He was claimed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns and played in eight games last season.

The Browns cut Banner in the offseason, and he spent two months on the Carolina Panthers roster. Banner became a free agent when the Panthers released him May 31.

Banner started 37 of 39 career games at USC.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.