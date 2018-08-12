Pryor talks setbacks, Paterno, LeBron, Tattoogate and more

From turning down $32.5 million, to visiting with Joe Paterno, to texting with LeBron James, Tattoogate and eating at DeNunzio’s, Terrelle Pryor opened up about a number of topics in an engaging Q&A with the New York Post.

Pryor, the former Jeannette star, is working his way back to game form after offseason ankle surgery. The wide receiver who broke into the NFL as a quarterback, is looking to make a splash with the New York Jets, his seventh pro team. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Pryor has 99 receptions for 1,311 yards and five touchdowns in 43 career games as a wideout.

On being “uncoverable”:

“I can be. I have a lot of work to do. All last year I had that injury with my ankle. It’s kind of a setback to me. But I feel very good right now, and I just need to get back squaring up with a guy and beating a guy and shading him and staying tight to him. So when I get back to that, I can be. And I will be.”

On on-field mentality:

“I’m chill, pretty relaxed. I just do my job until I get (mad), and then I’m going to do whatever I can to make a fool out of you.”

On not being the player he envisioned being:

“It feels like I’m changing teams every year. I want to have somewhere that’s a home where somebody appreciates me. Obviously I’m not doing something right. When I was with the Browns, they wanted me to sign, and obviously business is business. I want to be somewhere where I want to retire after five, six years. Hopefully I could do that here. I love this place. I love this city. I love this organization. The people here are spectacular.”

On turning down the Cleveland Browns’ $32.5 million deal, which reportedly included $17 million guaranteed:

“I was better than the deal.”

On a “difficult upbringing”:

“Living motel to motel room late at night, trying to see which one’s open, stuff like that. Sometimes picking the locks.”

On sports being his “way out”:

“I had good people in my corner. I just lucked out. I just feel like anybody can make it if you have great talent and you have smarts, you have to be willing to listen is a key because there’s so many hardheaded knuckleheads out there. I thank God that he gave me the patience and understanding to be able to listen. I chose to work hard and continue to work and try to make a name for myself. There’s guys that are just as talented as me that we’d probably be talking about, but they just chose a different path.”

On what drives him:

“My son drives me for sure. My mom — I want to get to the point where she doesn’t have to work. She has a lot of back problems, a lot of body part problems. And I think just watching my teammates sweating and bust their butts on the field every day in practice. I think that’s what really drives me. And also the coaches, because they’re in it with us. It is a business, but they’re counting on (me). … They picked me for a reason, so they’re counting on me to do something for them. Somehow, we’re here to help their families. I’m here to help the quarterback’s family, I’m here to help the defense’s families. Somehow, it all plays a part. So, I think that’s something that motivates me is not to let anybody down. And then when I do, that’s probably more heartbreaking than anything. When you let somebody down, an organization.”

On being the top recruit in the nation coming out of Jeannette:

“You got like coaches trying to recruit me, bringing helicopters, trying to fly on top of buildings.”

On Joe Paterno’s recruiting visit:

“That was pretty crazy. I just walked in there and to just meet a legend like that. There’s nobody close to God, but he’s a football god, in a sense.”

On LeBron James:

“He was my mentor in college, and I spoke to him for about three years, he would send me inspirational messages and texts back and forth, so that was a pretty cool time learning a little bit about him and how he kind of guided me.”

On texting with LeBron regularly:

“Practically three times a week. The unique thing about LeBron is I texted him one time, and he didn’t get back to me for like two days, and he texted me, ‘I apologize. I was in China. Sorry I missed your text.’”

On the thought of playing basketball for the New York Knicks:

“Man, these knees (smile), they’re only good for this soft grass. I’ll give you a good 10 minutes, that’s about it. I’ll stick some of them, we might have to set it up. I still got freaky ability, man. I’m strong, I can move laterally.”

On Tattoogate:

“That thing was fugazy (fake or damaged). People just don’t know what they’re talking about. … For people to think that I would ruin the university. … From that to being suspended coming into the NFL, knowing that I was being suspended (five games) and still got drafted in the third round. What may have happened if I actually went to the draft. I don’t like really living in the past. I can live right now and say that I’m going to be a Jet and a damn good one.”

On DeNunzio’s Restaurant in Jeannette:

“I’ve been eating there since I was 15, 16, maybe even younger. I love Italian food. … I’m a plain guy, so I like penne alfredo with like breaded chicken. I’m on a diet now, I wouldn’t even eat that right now.”

On personal goals:

“Just be the best teammate I could be … whether that’s going out there and receiving a lot of yards and scoring touchdowns and just cheering for other teammates and doing all that fun stuff.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.