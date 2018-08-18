Jaguars QB Blake Bortles getting roasted for preseason performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Blake Bortles was getting torched on social media Saturday afternoon for what some viewed as poor play during an exhibition game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback threw an early interception right to Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith in the second series of the game ­— when he'd thrown a near-interception the series before.

The lackluster performance rendered the veteran quarterback a trending topic on Twitter for much of the afternoon.

#Jaguars QB Blake Bortles shows progress in second drive, completing the interception he missed on the first drive https://t.co/oSNsn74OtM — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) August 18, 2018

Blake Bortles warming up for the game like... pic.twitter.com/xVyp9LGian — Dad Jokes (@_DadLife) August 18, 2018

He also took a sack, when he was dragged down by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

It was probably the most aggression lacking tackle you'll ever see.

"Very gently," is how the commentator described the tackle.

Moments later, Bortles showed why he has been able to maintain a starting position in the NFL, and it has nothing to do with his passing ability.

Blake Bortles gets the Jags in scoring position and Leonard Fournette finished on 4th and goal. Jags lead Vikings 7-3 in the second quartes. pic.twitter.com/1GObuM4zIO — Football Dungeon (@DuaneLively) August 18, 2018

No good deed goes unpunishhed.

I just saw someone praising Blake Bortles for making a hand-off for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/GZLWh5atOd — Ben Barnard (@scarletspeed7) August 18, 2018

Bortles played the entire first half of the Jag's last preseaon game and was stopped on third down via sack.

Blake Bortles still in the game for the #Jaguars on last play of first half and #Vikings ' second-string defense gets another stop with a third-down sack. Not a banner day for either starting offense. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2018

Still, he whooped the Steelers last year... Twice.

In fact...

Blake Bortles was a quarter away from starting in the Super Bowl. That alone should give hope to every fan base. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 18, 2018

Eeek.

How soon we forget.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.