NFL

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles getting roasted for preseason performance

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter in the preseason game on August 18, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter in the preseason game on August 18, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Updated 27 minutes ago

Blake Bortles was getting torched on social media Saturday afternoon for what some viewed as poor play during an exhibition game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback threw an early interception right to Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith in the second series of the game ­— when he'd thrown a near-interception the series before.

The lackluster performance rendered the veteran quarterback a trending topic on Twitter for much of the afternoon.

He also took a sack, when he was dragged down by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

It was probably the most aggression lacking tackle you'll ever see.

"Very gently," is how the commentator described the tackle.

Moments later, Bortles showed why he has been able to maintain a starting position in the NFL, and it has nothing to do with his passing ability.

No good deed goes unpunishhed.

Bortles played the entire first half of the Jag's last preseaon game and was stopped on third down via sack.

Still, he whooped the Steelers last year... Twice.

In fact...

Eeek.

How soon we forget.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

