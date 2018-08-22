Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Vikings sign former Bengals safety George Iloka

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
The Bengals’ George Iloka watches as Steelers receiver Antonio Brown holds onto the ball after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the end zone during the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Brown scored the game-tying touchdown on the play.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Bengals' George Iloka watches as Steelers receiver Antonio Brown holds onto the ball after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the end zone during the fourth quarter Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Brown scored the game-tying touchdown on the play.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed seventh-year safety George Iloka, a former pupil of coach Mike Zimmer when Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Vikings added Iloka on Wednesday, three days after the Bengals released him to make way for second-round draft pick Jessie Bates III to move into a starting role.

Iloka was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2012 and played two seasons under Zimmer before the coach was hired by the Vikings. Iloka became a starter in his second year and started 76 games for the Bengals, with nine career interceptions. Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo have largely manned the two starting spots for the last five years.

