Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
NFL

Former Pitt star Aaron Donald ends holdout with record deal from Los Angeles Rams

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
All-Pro defensive tackle and former Pitt Panther Aaron Donald has agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. (AP)
John Froschauer | AP
Updated 4 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — All-Pro defensive tackle and former Pitt Panther Aaron Donald has agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Rams on Friday announced a new six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Donald is already under contract this season for $6.89 million.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported the new deal is worth $135 million over six years, with a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million guaranteed.

Donald was chosen for the Pro Bowl after each of his four NFL seasons.

The 27-year-old Pitt product is the centerpiece of the Rams’ defense and one of the NFL’s most dominant linemen.

