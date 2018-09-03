Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Jeannette grad Demetrious Cox said he will join Arizona Cardinals' practice squad

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Demetrious Cox (right) was released Friday by the Carolina Panthers

Updated 1 hour ago

Released on Friday by the Carolina Panthers, Demetrious Cox said he will join the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

The former Jeannette and Michigan State standout thanked the Panthers for the opportunity to play for them on Twitter, then said of the Cardinals, “This next step will be a great one. Thank you to everyone in the organization for putting their faith in me.”

A 6-foot, 200-pound safety, Cox went to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He was later claimed off waivers by Carolina and played in four games last season before being placed on injured reserve in October. He finished the season with four tackles.

He saw substantial playing time this preseason, even making a big hit against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday at Heinz Field.

But Carolina did not figure him into its plans. Cardinals assistant Steve Wilks was the defensive coordinator last season for the Panthers and likely had input on the decision to sign Cox.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to show my worth,” Cox said. “It means a lot to me that they decided to bring me in for sure.”

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

