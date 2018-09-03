Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Nick Foles will start for Eagles vs Falcons in season opener

The Associated Press | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Pederson made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, Fle)
PHILADELPHIA— Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will start against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Pederson made the announcement on Monday, one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait.

“In the best interest of everything about the football team and this decision, Nick Foles is the starter Week 1,” said Pederson, who wasn’t scheduled to speak to the media and plans to answer questions at his regular news conference on Tuesday.

Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact as he comes back from surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee. Foles was the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England.

Wentz didn’t play in the preseason and only recently returned to full practice.

