NFL

Browns O-line still in limbo with Steelers coming up

The Associated Press | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joel Bitonio (75) stands on the sideline during an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Coach Hue Jackson would not reveal his starters on the lineâs left side following Mondayâs, Sept. 3, 2018, practice as Cleveland kicked off its week of preparation for Sundayâs season opener against Pittsburgh. Jackson may move Bitonio back to left guard after sliding him to left tackle during training camp. Jackson insists his goal is to âput the best five guys out there.â Bitonio said heâs ready to play either position and will do whatever Jackson wants. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
FILE - At left, in a July 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett runs a route during NFL football training camp, in Berea, Ohio. At right, in an Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joel Bitonio stands on the sideline during NFL football training camp, in Berea, Ohio. With the season opener against Pittsburgh just a week away, coach Hue Jackson said Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, that 'all avenues' are open with his offensive line, which has been in flux since 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas retired after last season. Jackson would not commit to Joel Bitonio as his left tackle, and hinted that there could be changes up front. Bitonio was moved from left guard into Thomas' old spot during training camp with rookie Austin Corbett taking over at guard. Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft, played tackle in college.(AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Desmond Harrison (69) defends the line as Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) rushes during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, in Detroit. The Browns could be shaking up their offensive line again. With the season opener against Pittsburgh just a week away, coach Hue Jackson said Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, that âall avenuesâ are open with his offensive line, which has been in flux since 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas retired after last season. Jackson reiterated he wants the âbest five guys out thereâ and he said undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison could be in the mix. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns offensive line is still in limbo.

Coach Hue Jackson would not reveal his starters on the line’s left side following Monday’s practice as Cleveland kicked off its week of preparation for Sunday’s season opener against Pittsburgh. Jackson may move Joel Bitonio back to left guard after sliding him to left tackle during training camp.

Jackson insists his goal is to “put the best five guys out there.”

Bitonio said he’s ready to play either position and will do whatever Jackson wants. Bitonio believes Jackson will announce his decision Wednesday.

If Jackson moved Bitonio back to guard, undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison could start at left tackle. Rookie Austin Corbett has been playing in Bitonio’s old spot during the exhibition season.

Bitonio called the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Harrison the team’s most athletic lineman. The Browns have been looking for a left tackle since 10-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in March.

