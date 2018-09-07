Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
NFL

NFL opener between Eagles, Falcons nets lowest TV ratings in 10 years

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
The Eagles' Rodney McLeod breaks up a pass intended for the Falcons' Eric Saubert during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 6, 2018 in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Eagles' Rodney McLeod breaks up a pass intended for the Falcons' Eric Saubert during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 6, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Updated 8 hours ago

The trend continues.

The weather-delayed kickoff of NFL season drew a 13.4 overnight TV rating, according to NBC, the league's lowest rating in 10 years for a season-opener.

The game between the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons was delayed about a half hour because of severe weather around Philadelphia.

The Steelers-Patriots opening game in 2015 was the highest-rated season opener over the past six seasons at 17.7

The numbers have fallen each season since then.

NBC's take is that the number is a good showing for a weather-delayed game that ended after midnight in the Eastern time zone — and it's a number that does not include streaming.

Philadelphia was far and away the market with the highest rating, posting a 32.9

Alanta's NFC South rival city, New Orleans, was the second-highest rated market at 24.6. Atlanta ranked third.

The rating was the league's lowest since 2008, when the Giants-Redskins kickoff was pushed up to 7 p.m. to accommodate Sen. John McCain's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. That game has a 10.1 rating, according to Sports Media Watch.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me