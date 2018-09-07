NFL opener between Eagles, Falcons nets lowest TV ratings in 10 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The trend continues.

The weather-delayed kickoff of NFL season drew a 13.4 overnight TV rating, according to NBC, the league's lowest rating in 10 years for a season-opener.

The game between the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons was delayed about a half hour because of severe weather around Philadelphia.

Weather-delayed Falcons-Eagles NFL Kickoff Game on NBC, which ended after midnight ET, posts 13.4/25 overnight (not including digital) -- BEST for any sporting event since 2018 Winter Olympics on NBC — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) September 7, 2018

Past 5 years of NFL Kickoff game overnight ratings:2017: Chiefs/Pats: 14.62016: Panthers/Broncos: 16.52015: Steelers/Pats: 17.72014: Packers/Seahawks: 16.82013: Ravens/Broncos: 16.2 — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) September 7, 2018

The Steelers-Patriots opening game in 2015 was the highest-rated season opener over the past six seasons at 17.7

The numbers have fallen each season since then.

NBC's take is that the number is a good showing for a weather-delayed game that ended after midnight in the Eastern time zone — and it's a number that does not include streaming.

Philadelphia was far and away the market with the highest rating, posting a 32.9

Alanta's NFC South rival city, New Orleans, was the second-highest rated market at 24.6. Atlanta ranked third.

The rating was the league's lowest since 2008, when the Giants-Redskins kickoff was pushed up to 7 p.m. to accommodate Sen. John McCain's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. That game has a 10.1 rating, according to Sports Media Watch.