NFL

Carrie Underwood's new 'Sunday Night Football' intro falls flat with fans

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 9:21 p.m.
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.
Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville.

Updated 8 hours ago

It's the third version of the "Sunday Night Football" theme song that Carrie Underwood has sang, and each new one continues to draw the ire of fans.

“Game On," which debuted prior to Sunday night's kickoff on NBC between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, replaced "Oh, Sunday Night."

That song, which was based on Underwood's song, "Somethin' Bad," featuring Miranda Lambert, had replaced Faith Hill's version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Here was the debut of "Game On," which features Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

For reference, here are Underwood's versions of "Oh, Sunday Night" and "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

And if you're in the camp who wants Faith Hill back, here was her rendition of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

So which is your favorite?

For many on social media, the answer clearly wasn't "Game On."

