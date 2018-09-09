Carrie Underwood's new 'Sunday Night Football' intro falls flat with fans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the third version of the "Sunday Night Football" theme song that Carrie Underwood has sang, and each new one continues to draw the ire of fans.

“Game On," which debuted prior to Sunday night's kickoff on NBC between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, replaced "Oh, Sunday Night."

That song, which was based on Underwood's song, "Somethin' Bad," featuring Miranda Lambert, had replaced Faith Hill's version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

Here was the debut of "Game On," which features Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

For reference, here are Underwood's versions of "Oh, Sunday Night" and "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

And if you're in the camp who wants Faith Hill back, here was her rendition of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

So which is your favorite?

For many on social media, the answer clearly wasn't "Game On."

Am I the only one that thinks that the Sunday Night Football opening with Carrie Underwood is awful? — ❤️ErinLeigh (@erin_O5) September 10, 2018

I want the old SNF song please @carrieunderwood — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) September 10, 2018

Carrie Underwood will never replace Faith Hill on SNF — Eric O'Brien (@eric13obrien) September 10, 2018

This season's Carrie Underwood song is even closer to making me feel like I live in an actual parody than last season's Carrie Underwood song — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 10, 2018

As the only person alive who cares deeply about the opening of Sunday Night Football, I'm sad to say Carrie Underwood's new 2018 song is worse than the 2017 one. And that one was bad. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 10, 2018

New Carrie Underwood Sunday Night Football song reviewPros:—Sang 'Sunday night' on multiple occasionsCons:—Did not sing 'ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh' in advance of saying that it was Sunday nightGrade: D+ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 10, 2018