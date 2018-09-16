Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bills DB Vontae Davis shocks teammates by retiring at halftime

Usa Today | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Buffalo Bills’ Vontae Davis, center, gets up after Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis, center, gets up after Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Vontae Davis began Sunday as a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills. He ended the day retired from football, stunning his coaches and teammates by calling it a career in the middle of the game.

The two-time Pro Bowler played the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers and then abruptly decided he was done.

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed the news in his press conference following a 31-20 loss to the Chargers.

“He pulled himself out of the game,” McDermott said. “He told us he was done.”

The decision didn’t sit well in the Bills locker room.

“Completely disrespectful,” said linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, according to a tweet from beat writer Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic .

At halftime, the Chargers led 28-6 on their way to sending the Bills to 0-2 on the season.

