NFL

Deshaun Watson undeterred, Texans slam school superintendent for racist remarks

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges, File)
Deshaun Watson kept his cool Wednesday, seemingly taking the high road , when he was asked bout the disparaging comments from a Texas school district superintendent that suggested the Texans quarterback was "inept" because he was "a black quarterback."

Lynn Redden, of the Onlalaska (Tex.) Independent School District said Monday that he regretted the statements he made the day before in a post on the Houston Chronicle Facebook page.

According to the Washington Post, Redden was upset about the final play of the Texans' 20-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans, where the second year quarterback let too much time on the clock elapse and failed to extend the game.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," Redden wrote in the comment section. "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

"That's on him. May peace be with him," Watson in response to the school official's statement. "I just worry about me."

Coach Bill O'Brien said at a news conference that didn't want to "waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements."

Watson said it wasn't the first time he'd experienced racism, according to The Post.

"That's just everyday life, I guess. But, I'm all about love, so I don't have none of that. I don't focus on none of that. I love all people, and that's what I focus on."

Teammate and star defensive end J.J. Watt on Wednesday said the "very ignorant comment" doesn't deserve "any attention from any of us."

Redden, for his part, said he thought he was responding to someone on a private message, not realizing he was commenting on a public forum.

"I wish it had never been posted," he told the Houston Chronicle .

The Chronicle said Redden quickly deleted his comment, but it was too late. A Houston-area resident captured the image and alerted the newspaper.

"You'd think in this day and age, 2018, you probably wouldn't be hearing any comments like that, but you know, for whatever reason, that's the world we live in," Houston cornerback Jonathan Joseph said. "The apology wasn't sincere. When you make a comment like you thought it was a private message, that makes you look even more silly than the whole statement itself."

Watson seems unbothered by the remarks.

"I can't control, other people, what their beliefs are. I can control what I can control. I just focus on me, and that's it," the quarterback said.

For what it's worth, last year Watson was performing at a level that no rookie quarterback had in the NFL since the 1960s. Most everyone was wowed by what he was doing for the Texans until a knee injury cut his rookie seaon short.

Watson, who played college ball at Clemson, also took his team to the College Football Playoff Championship Game twice, winning once, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist both years.

The Chronicle reported that the school district will discuss possible diciplinary actions against Redden on Saturday.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

