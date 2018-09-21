Cleveland Browns win, Internet goes nuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cleveland Browns might as well have just won the Super Bowl.

After a tie to start the season, a gut-wrenching Week 2 loss and a drought stretching back to Dec. 24, 2016, the stars aligned for the Browns Thursday night to finally get the "W" after a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets.

Or should we say, the stars aligned for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead the team to salvation.

After starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went out with concussion-like symptoms just minutes to spare before the half, it was Baker time.

The former Oklahoma Sooner did not disappoint, obviously.

That possum needs to be at every Browns game from now on.(Also Baker Mayfield) pic.twitter.com/J41uogMc8W — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 21, 2018

A half of football later and poor play by the Jets lifted the curse.

And that has folks crackin' open the cold ones .

Keeping true to its promise, Bud Light rewarded faithful Browns fans with free beer.

OPEN THOSE FRIDGES @BUDLIGHT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You've earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

But get a load of some of these other reactions to the Browns' victory.

Gotta shout out the homies.

The butt of jokes, even in victory.

635 days later, the Cleveland Browns finally have as many W's as the alphabet. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 21, 2018

What's that addage about seeing difficult tasks through?

What happens when #Browns fans actually all stay at the stadium until the end of the game pic.twitter.com/b4F0CsTyyk — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 21, 2018

Remember J.R. Smith going shirtless in the NBA Finals victory parade from a couple years ago?

Welp, he's back at it.

JR Smith is shirtless again in Cleveland. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ICDlI1ThXE — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) September 21, 2018

Gotta love it.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.