NFL

Cleveland Browns win, Internet goes nuts

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 12:36 a.m.
Terrance Mitchell of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception with fans during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 for their first win in 635 days.
Terrance Mitchell of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception with fans during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 for their first win in 635 days.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates a 1-yard touchdown by running back Carlos Hyde during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
The Cleveland Browns might as well have just won the Super Bowl.

After a tie to start the season, a gut-wrenching Week 2 loss and a drought stretching back to Dec. 24, 2016, the stars aligned for the Browns Thursday night to finally get the "W" after a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets.

Or should we say, the stars aligned for rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead the team to salvation.

After starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went out with concussion-like symptoms just minutes to spare before the half, it was Baker time.

The former Oklahoma Sooner did not disappoint, obviously.

A half of football later and poor play by the Jets lifted the curse.

And that has folks crackin' open the cold ones .

Keeping true to its promise, Bud Light rewarded faithful Browns fans with free beer.

But get a load of some of these other reactions to the Browns' victory.

Gotta shout out the homies.

The butt of jokes, even in victory.

What's that addage about seeing difficult tasks through?

Remember J.R. Smith going shirtless in the NBA Finals victory parade from a couple years ago?

Welp, he's back at it.

Gotta love it.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

