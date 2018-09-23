Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bengals, Panthers wear 'One Carolina' stickers

The Associated Press | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are joining in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated the Carolinas.

The Bengals, like the Panthers, will wear stickers that read “One Carolina” on the back of their helmets for Sunday’s game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Bengals said on Twitter “we send our well wishes to all who were affected.”

Dana Outlaw, the mayor of New Bern, North Carolina —an area hit particularly hard by the hurricane— received an invite from Panthers coach Ron Rivera to hit the team’s “Keep Pounding” drum before the game.

