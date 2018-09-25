Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer to call NFL broadcast for Amazon

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm.
AP for Amazon
Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon Prime announced an all-women team to lead their broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will pair up for the NFL broadcast starting on Thursday for streaming on the Amazon Prime website.

Both are longtime sports broadcasters, Kremer is with NFL Network and Storm is currently an ESPN SportsCenter anchor.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” said Kremer said in a release. While Storm said, “I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea.”

People tuning into the game on Amazon will have the option of several broadcasts: Kremer and Storm; Spanish-language announcers; a U.K. broadcast team; and the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (which is also available on NFL Network).

You have to have a Prime membership to stream the games . All 11 games will also be available on NFL Network

The broadcast start this week with Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams. The Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field is on the schedule.

Here’s the full schedule:

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

